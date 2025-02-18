Air Force Concludes WEPTAC 2025

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center hosted the Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC) recently at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



WEPTAC provides a forum for Air Combat Command’s tactical experts to develop, refine and validate tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) for air combat operations. The conference focuses on tackling complex challenges within an ever-evolving tactical, operational, strategic and geopolitical context, ensuring U.S. Air Force warfighters have the most effective and relevant tactics to achieve their objectives.



“WEPTAC is aimed at refining and implementing cutting-edge solutions to drive change across the Air Force,” said Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command. “The team worked deliberately with Joint and Coalition partners to optimize our tactics, making our force stronger and more lethal for whatever challenges may lie ahead.”



Professional tacticians—ranging from captains to lieutenant colonels—presented solutions to an audience including the secretary of the Air Force, five major command commanders, the Air Force director of operations and multiple numbered Air Force commanders.



“It’s a chance for the strongest tactical minds in the U.S. Air Force to gather and address the toughest challenges we could face as a force in the next few years,” said Maj. Gen. David Shoemaker, Air Combat Command’s director of operations.



As new aircraft, weapons and systems are introduced, WEPTAC enables the command to integrate these capabilities into its existing tactics and operations. This facilitates the development of new TTPs, ensuring that ACC can leverage the full potential of its assets.



The conference also provides an opportunity for warfighters to give feedback and input on the tactics and procedures they use, allowing the command to refine and improve TTPs based on real-world experience.



Last year’s conference offers an example of this refinement in which notable updates in air superiority, global integrated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and command and control were rapidly incorporated into the Bamboo Eagle 24-1 and 24-3 exercises. These exercises provided a setting to implement and validate new tactical approaches quickly.



The conference fosters innovation and modernization by providing a platform for the Air Force to explore new ideas, concepts, and technologies, ensuring the service remains at the forefront of airpower.



“Outcomes of the conference feed the Air Force’s test and evaluation schedule for the next year,” said Shoemaker. “I am extremely proud of our professional tacticians and front line-line leaders for the work they do to ensure our service remains at the forefront of airpower."



WEPTAC is where tactical innovation becomes operational reality. The outputs from these discussions drive changes across the Air Force, ensuring Airmen are ready for any challenge.

