Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is preparing for the transition of many...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is preparing for the transition of many health care services to modernized facilities that will improve patient care for service members, retirees, and their families. The Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) project includes extensive renovations, state-of-the-art medical technology upgrades, and improved patient accommodations while ensuring full operational functionality throughout construction. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Md. – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is preparing for the transition of many health care services to modernized facilities that will improve patient care for service members, retirees, and their families.



The Medical Center Additions and Alterations (MCAA) project includes extensive renovations, state-of-the-art medical technology upgrades, and improved patient accommodations while ensuring full operational functionality throughout construction.



MCAA South Nears Completion



The MCAA South building, a key phase of the project, is on track for completion this spring. The five-story, 533,000-square-foot facility will house modernized patient rooms and treatment areas, consolidating departments for improved accessibility and efficiency.



Departments moving into MCAA South include:



Primary Care Dentistry, Women’s Health, Mother Infant Care Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Operating Rooms, Ambulatory Procedure Unit (APU), Emergency Management, Behavioral Health, Preventive Medicine, Occupational Audiology, Infectious Disease, Pain Block and Stone Center, Anesthesia, Orofacial Pain Center, and Outpatient Clinical Nutrition, as well as supporting activities that include Medical Readiness, Medical Photography, Audiovisual Department, Visual Information, Reprographics, Dosimetry, Radiation Safety, APU Screening, Military Medical Records, Housekeeping, Security, and Postal Operations.



By centralizing these services, Walter Reed will streamline care delivery, enhance patient navigation, and improve operational efficiency.



MCAA North Phase to Begin in 2025



Following the transition into MCAA South, the MCAA North phase will commence with the demolition of Buildings 2 and 7. The new four-story facility, expected to be completed in 2028, will house:



Optometry, Patient Transport, The American Red Cross, and various administrative offices.



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center appreciates the support of its patients, staff, and the community as it advances this critical project. The hospital will continue to communicate with patients and visitors throughout this physical transition and modernization efforts. These modernization efforts reflect the hospital’s continued commitment to providing safe, high-quality, and state-of-the-art care to the nation’s military community.



Media Contact: Rick Corrales

Public Affairs Officer, Office of Command Communications

Email: hector.r.corrales.civ@health.mil

Phone: 301-400-0012



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the nation’s premier military medical facility. As a cornerstone of military medicine, it delivers world-class health care to active-duty service members, retirees, their families, and our nation’s leaders. Established in 2011 through the merger of the National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, this hospital upholds a legacy of excellence in patient care, medical research, and training. With over 5,000 dedicated professionals, Walter Reed is committed to medical innovation, operational readiness, and the highest standards of service: Walter Reed National Military Medical Center—The President’s Hospital Since 1942.

###