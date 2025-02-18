908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2024

The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.
Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Nyana Geisler, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg, 908th Operations Support Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Christopher Bennett, 908th AES
Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. David Haigwood, 908th OSS
Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Jason Towery, 908th AES
