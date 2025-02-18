Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 4th Quarter 2024

    908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic

    The 908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Awards Graphic is a graphic designed to

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the fourth quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards.

    Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Nyana Geisler, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas, 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Kohlenberg, 908th Operations Support Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Christopher Bennett, 908th AES

    Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. David Haigwood, 908th OSS

    Civilian Category III of the Quarter: Mr. Jason Towery, 908th AES

