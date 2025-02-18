7th EAS Pushes Tactical Boundaries in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1

The 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron showcased the agility and versatility of the C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, executing a range of complex operations in a dynamic training environment. Throughout the exercise, aircrews flew over 80 sorties, totaling nearly 150 flying hours, while transporting more than 690,000 pounds of equipment and over 550 personnel across multiple locations.



One of the most notable achievements of the exercise was the squadron’s first-ever low-altitude aerial refueling. Typically conducted at much higher altitudes, this operation reinforced the C-17’s ability to sustain operations in contested environments. “During BE 25-1 we did low-altitude air refueling for the first time. It was a great experience and great to see yet another capability of the C-17 and the Air Force,” said Capt. Ryan Corvin, a 7th EAS pilot. “Normally, we refuel about 20,000 feet higher, so it was a big confidence boost to see how low it can actually be done if ever required in a real-world conflict.”



The squadron also demonstrated the ability to operate in austere environments, completing 11 semi-prepared runway landings, nine night-vision goggle assault landings, and five high-pressure altitude airfield landings. These operations underscored the C-17’s capability to project combat power into remote or degraded airfields. “I landed on dirt for the first time,” said 7th EAS pilot Capt. Elizabeth Roudbari. “The C-17 has the capability to land on semi-prepared surfaces, and being able to do that in a training environment built the confidence to be able to do it in the real world if the time came.”



Flexibility and adaptability were key lessons throughout Bamboo Eagle 25-1, with aircrews facing dynamic retasking scenarios that required real-time coordination with maintenance and support teams. “My biggest lesson learned from BE 25-1 was what dynamic retasking will truly look like as we go into the next fight,” said Capt. Ryan Stein, a 7th EAS pilot. “We do a light version of this when we go on the road, potentially facing mission changes while in execution, but never on a scale seen at this exercise. On this exercise, we added stops and tactical events, which required different preparation and assistance from our maintenance and support teams in real time on condensed timelines.”



Beyond technical proficiency, the exercise reinforced the importance of crew cohesion and adaptability. “The biggest lesson learned is that crew complement matters,” Roudbari added. “We had some long days with some challenging obstacles, and every crew I was a part of approached the problems with mutual respect and humility.”



The 7th EAS also strengthened operational capabilities by conducting eight specialized fueling operations and completing six pilot check rides, ensuring continued readiness for high-end mobility missions. The squadron’s ability to integrate complex training objectives within a dynamic environment further validated their role as a critical enabler of rapid global mobility.



Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 provided the 7th EAS with invaluable training, refining air mobility tactics and enhancing mission effectiveness. The experience gained ensures aircrews are prepared for the challenges of future conflicts, reinforcing their role in delivering combat airlift capabilities anytime, anywhere.

