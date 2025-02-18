7th EAS Concludes Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Advancing Airlift Capabilities

The 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron concluded its participation in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, demonstrating advancements in combat airlift operations and integration with joint and coalition forces.



During the exercise, the 7th EAS conducted their first-ever low-altitude aerial refueling with a KC-46, enhancing operational flexibility and survivability in contested environments. This milestone supports the Air Force’s efforts to refine air mobility tactics in support of joint force operations. "The 7th EAS is completely unreasonable in our pursuit of a better trained, integrated, and lethal force – this is just another step down that path," said Lt. Col. Cope, 7th EAS operations officer and pilot during the mission.



The squadron also executed integrated combat turns, enabling rapid refueling and rearming of F-35 aircraft before launching them back into combat operations. ICTs enhance operational readiness and sustainment by minimizing turnaround times. "The next fight will be won by decisive and annihilating maneuver, the 7th EAS is that maneuver," said Capt. Marcus Malecek, 7th EAS weapons officer.



Additionally, the 7th EAS supported the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center exercise observation tour, transporting Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi and his team to March Air Reserve Base, California, to observe spoke operations. The squadron also facilitated disaggregated operations, moving personnel and equipment to San Clemente Island to support expeditionary training objectives.



As part of their readiness training, the 7th EAS also completed semi-prepared runway operations, executing landings and takeoffs on austere airstrips to simulate real-world deployment scenarios. This training enhances the squadron’s ability to provide agile combat airlift in areas with limited infrastructure.



"Planning is hard. But the push-ups we do in planning, and the reps we force in exercises give us the mental flexibility to sense and seize the initiative in combat," said Capt. Joe Stara, 7th EAS planning cell chief.



The 7th EAS’s participation in Bamboo Eagle provided a platform for validating innovative airlift tactics and refining joint operational integration. The exercise further demonstrated the squadron’s role in enabling air mobility operations in dynamic environments.

