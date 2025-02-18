MSC Ships Support USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group During Pre-Deployment Exercises

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Nimitz carrier strike group as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training in the U.S. THIRD Fleet area of operations.



Kaiser, and the Peruvian replenishment vessel BAP Tacna delivered nearly 5 million gallons of diesel ship fuel and approximately 3 million gallons JP5 aviation fuel. In addition to fuel, the ships transferred 281 pallets of stores that included food, repair parts, mail and comfort items for the ship stores.



Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) ability to replenish ships at-sea benefits the Navy by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, keeping them on station in the operating area longer, and bypassing the need to come into port for supplies.



“MSC’s ability to keep ships on station, whether in an exercise environment or in a real-world scenario, ensures ships-at-sea are able to continue with their missions, allowing our Sailors and Marines to stay focused on the job at-hand,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander MSCPAC. “All of our civilian mariners bring a wide range of skills and knowledge to the UNREP evolutions, ensuring they are conducted with the upmost safety to the teams and to the environment. They are true professionals and committed to MSC and to the United States Navy.”



In addition to providing logistics services to the Nimitz Strike Group, Kaiser also supported other Navy ships in the area.

BAP Tacna is currently conducting interoperability training in the THRID Fleet AOR.

