The Base of the Future taking shape at Tyndall AFB

Photo By Charles Walker | Construction progresses on Hangar 1 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. The hangar will be the new home of the F-35 Lightning II and a key project in rebuilding Tyndall following the near destruction of the base following Hurricane Michael in 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker)

MOBILE, Ala. – Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tyndall Air Force Base’s rebuild in Panama City, Florida, is taking shape.



After Hurricane Michael nearly destroyed the base in 2018, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, was tasked with rebuilding it, which is home to the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation aircraft fighter, the F-35 Lightning II.



Much like that next-generation fighter, the District was tasked with rebuilding Tyndall AFB and transforming it into the base of the future, with buildings that can withstand hurricane-force winds.



Now, seven years after the storm, glimpses of that future are popping up all over the base, as the base of the future is beginning to shape at Tyndall, thanks to the Mobile District and its partners.



“I am extremely proud of the progress we’ve made on the Tyndall rebuild thus far,” said Steven Daniels, Chief of the Tyndall Program Integration Office. “The work that has been accomplished to date stands as a testament to the dedication, expertise, and resilience of everyone involved in this endeavor.”



Forty-nine military construction projects are involved in the Tyndall AFB rebuild; of those, seven have been completed.



Another 16 projects are scheduled to be finished by the end of this year.



The differences are astounding for a nearly destroyed base and those who witnessed the storm that devastated it.



“The base from October 10, 2018, to today is night and day,” said Colleen Duffy, U.S. Air Force 325th Mission Support Group deputy director, who was working at Tyndall when the hurricane hit the base. “It’s amazing to see the base literally come out of the ground and rise from the damage of Hurricane Michael.”



One person pleased with the progress of the rebuild is Chuck Ford, lead project manager for the Tyndall Rebuild.



Ford said the partnership between USACE and the Air Force has been tremendous and that both are working hard together to shape the base of the future.



“I think the partnership between USACE and the Air Force has worked extremely well,” Ford said. “We have a strong resident engineer here, supported by our lead engineer, and that has been a team made in heaven. They have been able to support all of the efforts we made here on the ground during the construction process.”



Daniels said that partnership with the Air Force, particularly the National Disaster Recovery Division out of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), has been crucial in the progress made on the rebuild so far.



“Working with them has been an incredibly positive experience,” Daniels said. “AFCEC is led by Col. Robert Bartlow, who strongly emphasizes the importance of collaboration and teamwork across all stakeholders involved in this monumental program. The NDR team’s commitment to supporting the mission and facilitating seamless coordination between different entities has been invaluable in keeping us on track and overcoming obstacles efficiently.”



Daniels said he is proud of his team and their partners’ progress on the rebuild and will strive to keep the rebuild on course as they transform Tyndall into the base of the future.



“The Mobile District has played a pivotal role in driving the success of the rebuild,” Daniels said. “Looking ahead, I am excited about the remaining phases of the rebuild and the continued transition towards full operational capability. While we’re proud of what has been achieved, we remain focused on addressing challenges and ensuring we stay on track to deliver a fully operational base that will support the mission for years to come.”