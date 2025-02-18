Minnesota, Norway strengthen training ties in 52nd troop exchange

STJØRDAL, Norway — The Minnesota National Guard and the Heimevernet, the Norwegian Home Guard, once again joined forces for the 52nd Annual Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange, Feb. 5-19, 2025, continuing a long-standing tradition of military cooperation and cultural exchange.

One hundred Minnesota National Guardsmen boarded a plane in Minneapolis on Feb. 5 and flew to Værnes Air Station in Norway. That same aircraft transported 100 Norwegian soldiers to Minnesota. Over two weeks, participants engaged in exercises designed to enhance readiness, adaptability and expertise in cold-weather environments.

“The world situation at this point has demonstrated an even greater need for our partnership,” said U.S. Army Col. Scott Rohweder, the Minnesota National Guard’s joint chief of staff, who spoke to NOREX participants during a formal farewell dinner in Norway on the last night of the exercise.

He explained that because of the long-standing partnership between the two entities, Minnesota was fortunate to officially enter into the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program with Norway, a program focused on building strong relationships with allied nations.

With the official state partnership, Rohweder emphasized the importance of conducting training exercises with the Norwegian Home Guard and learning from each other.

“We’re here at the right time,” Rohweder said. “Your purpose is to come here, understand and learn from the Norwegians on winter survival so that we can go back and teach the rest of the soldiers and airmen in our formations.”

That is exactly what the Guardsmen did. Under the guidance of highly skilled Norwegian counterparts, Minnesota Guardsmen trained in a number of cold-weather survival techniques before heading out for a five-day field training exercise.

When the Minnesota Guardsmen arrived in Norway, they were issued Norwegian uniforms and equipment needed to survive in the harsh, cold environment. They were taught how and why to use the gear to prevent cold-related injuries.

The Guardsmen were then transported to Haltdalen, a small training base in the mountains of the Sør-Trøndelag region. There, they were issued skis and began practicing maneuvering through the forest on cross-country skis.

To prepare for field conditions, the Guardsmen were instructed on setting up tents, building snow walls to block gusting mountain winds, using kerosene tent heaters and operating small field stoves to boil water. They also learned the importance of routine health checks to ensure service members were not experiencing cold-related injuries or other health complications.

Once prepared for survival in the cold, the Guardsmen ski-hiked to different field locations, where they learned more advanced skills.

At one site, they learned how to skijor, a technique in which participants are pulled behind tracked vehicles via ropes to quickly move around while conserving energy.

As they ascended the mountain, the soldiers faced new challenges. They built snow caves into large drifts along a ridge, which served as their sleeping quarters for the night.

They also received instruction on surviving a fall through ice, culminating in a practical exercise where each participant jumped into a freezing lake and used ski poles to pull themselves out of the icy water.

For many participants, the experience was a career-defining moment, offering the chance to train in a challenging environment while learning from their Norwegian counterparts.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see how another country runs their military—how we are different, how we are similar, especially since we both deal with snow,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Krishia Baltazar, a Minnesota Air National Guard airman with the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota.

Baltazar joined the military in 2016, but her passion for service runs deep in her family. Following in the footsteps of her father, who served in civil engineering at the 148th Fighter Wing, and her sister, a medic in the same unit, she naturally gravitated toward the military. Currently, she specializes in services, including fatality search and recovery, one of the Air Force's most challenging roles.

Among the experiences she most anticipated were sleeping in a snow cave and taking the polar plunge. She laughed about the latter, saying, “The good thing about the polar plunge is it will be the one shower we get in the field!”

The exercise not only tested service members' fortitude but also offered unique leadership experiences for platoon leaders, platoon sergeants and squad leaders.

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Trevor Dufault, currently serving as the executive officer of D Company, 2-135 Infantry Battalion in Albert Lea, Minnesota, participated in the exchange as a platoon leader.

Dufault began his military career in 2018, initially serving as a cadet for four years before commissioning as an infantry officer in 2022. His passion for the infantry stemmed from his early experiences. Over time, he developed a deep appreciation for the camaraderie and leadership aspects of the infantry, solidifying his decision to become an officer and lead light infantry soldiers.

“One interesting aspect for me has been the fact that our team grew cohesively in such a short amount of time,” Dufault said. “We had only a few hours of face time prior to leaving for Norway. It’s amazing that we were able to accomplish all that we did, and I think the leadership style of the Norwegians was a big part of that.

“The Norwegians are really good at communicating and knowing their soldiers,” he continued. “They were able to observe how their teams were doing and speak with them in a way that inspired confidence and openness, so they knew how far they could push their soldiers. I appreciated seeing that, and I intend to carry that with me as I move through my own military career.”

In addition to training, a highlight for many of the Guardsmen was the cultural experience. After the field training exercise, the soldiers and airmen had the opportunity to stay with host families for a weekend to experience daily life in Norway.

They also toured historical sites, including the National Stiklestad Cultural Center in Verdal and the Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim.

“Ultimately, the experience was beyond our expectations,” said Rohweder. “With their hospitality and expertise, their dedication to this Norwegian exchange is second to none, and we are beyond grateful for everything they’ve shared with us.”

“I could not agree more that we have a special relationship,” said Norwegian Lt. Col. Kai Martin Wik, chief of staff of the Norwegian Home Guard. “Personally, I believe we are stronger together, both as good friends and as allies.

“During your time here in Norway, you have impressed us in many areas,” he said.

NOREX remains one of the longest-running military exchanges between the United States and a foreign nation. While this year’s iteration is not a milestone event like the 50th exchange, its significance is no less impactful. The rigorous training and collaboration reinforce the commitment both nations have toward mutual security and readiness.

