Date Taken: 02.20.2025 Date Posted: 02.20.2025 12:54 Story ID: 491139 Location: MOULTONBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Hometown: MOULTONBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Moultonborough Native Graduates from U.S. Naval War College, by LCdr Michelle Costanza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.