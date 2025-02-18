Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lemoore Navy Clinic Honors Departing Ombudsman

    LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Story by Elaine Heirigs 

    Naval Health Clinic Lemoore

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Lemoore bid farewell to ombudsman Patricia Chambers who was recognized for her service to the command with a commemorative plaque.

    Chambers, a retired Navy senior chief with 26 years of military service, served the command as a vital link between the clinic’s leadership and military families for nine months. During her tenure, she worked directly with the command to address any family concerns and spoke at the monthly command orientation. Chambers also provided resources from Fleet and Family Support Center and other community support programs.

    The ombudsman program, established in 1970, has served as a cornerstone of Navy family support. Navy ombudsmen play an important role in military communities as volunteers who bridge the gap between commands and service members' families as official liaisons between command leadership and family members. To become an ombudsmen, spouses or command approved members are trained in coordinating crisis response and emergency preparedness efforts.

