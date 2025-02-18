From Frozen Foxholes to Lasting Bonds: Nebraska Guard in Bastogne

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Five members of the Nebraska National Guard travelled to Bastogne, Belgium, Jan. 9-14,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gauret Stearns | Five members of the Nebraska National Guard travelled to Bastogne, Belgium, Jan. 9-14, 2025, where they helped commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city by Soldiers of Nebraska National Guard’s 134th Infantry Regiment under the 35th Infantry Division, during World War II. The service members participated in a wreath laying ceremony at a memorial honoring those who liberated the region from Nazi Germany. Joining them in the ceremony were local residents and officials from the city of Lutremange as well as the Timberwolves Remembrance Group Belgium, a reenactment group in Belgium. The Nebraska Soldiers and Airmen also travelled to the Luxembourg American Cemetery Memorial where they visited the graves of service members laid to rest there while also placing a wreath at the grave marker for Technical Sergeant John Cantoni, a Nebraska National Guardsman from Omaha, Nebraska. Cantoni was killed in action on Jan. 4, 1944, when his foxhole was struck by German fire as he and other members of his unit were defending Bastogne. He had been with the company for less than a week after recovering from wounds he received during the Battle of St. Lo in July 1944. see less | View Image Page

BASTOGNE, Belgium – On January 9, 2025, a group of five Nebraska National Guard members embarked on a journey to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and honor the legacy of their predecessors who fought there. Their visit included a series of ceremonies, tours and interactions with the local community, solidifying the bond between the United States and Belgium.



The Nebraska National Guard's visit culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 35th Infantry Division monument in Lutremange, a monument dedicated to the American Soldiers who liberated the region from Nazi Germany.



Standing alongside Belgian officials and veterans, the Guard members paid tribute to the sacrifices of their predecessors whose names are etched into history.



"The people of Bastogne were so welcoming and appreciative of our visit,” said Tech. Sgt. Greg Rosener, a member of the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th Air Refueling Wing. “It was amazing to hear their stories and see how much they value the sacrifices made by American Soldiers all those years ago."



Among the Soldiers Rosener referred to were members of the 134th Infantry Regiment, a Nebraska National Guard unit that was mobilized in December 1940 for a year of training, part of the United States’ efforts to prepare for World War II. Those preparations would become a reality a year later when the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, extending the Nebraska Soldiers’ mobilization for the extent of the conflict as the United States plunged into the war.



By December 1944, the 134th Infantry Regiment – which hailed from communities across Nebraska – had already earned numerous laurels for its efforts in Europe during the Battles of St. Lo, Mortaine, Nancy, and the American assault against the Saar. These laurels had come at a horrendous cost, however, as numerous members of the original 134th Infantry had been wounded or killed in combat.



What the Soldiers didn’t realize at the time, however, was that their work – and sacrifices – in Europe were far from over.



On Dec. 16, 1944, the Germans launched their final major offensive of World War II, striking through the weakly held American lines in the Ardennes Forest with the hope of splitting the Allied Forces in two as they moved to capture the strategic port of Antwerp. The assault soon created a massive bulge in the Allied lines as the Americans began to move to stem the assault.



Among those sent into the battle were members of the famed 101st Airborne Division, whose heroic efforts to defend Bastogne despite being surrounded by German armored and infantry forces would become legendary.



Less known, however, would be the efforts of the 134th Infantry Regiment, which played a critical role during the battle.



The Soldiers of the 134th Infantry Regiment formed a crucial part of the 35th Infantry Division, a unit that answered to General George S. Patton and his Third Army.



Following the initial German assault, the 134th Infantry Regiment and the rest of the 35th Infantry Division were ordered to move toward Bastogne. Driving forward through the harsh winter landscape to reach the besieged Belgian city, the 134th Infantry Soldiers’ were part of a larger, sweeping campaign orchestrated by Patton, that ultimately broke the German offensive and secured a critical victory for the Allied forces.



Tasked with breaking through the German encirclement, the regiment faced a grueling fight through snow-covered hills and forests and determined enemy resistance. Their objective was to open a vital corridor to Bastogne.



The 134th Infantry spearheaded the assault, enduring heavy casualties, but ultimately succeeding in their mission. They then played a key role in holding that corridor -- which ran into Bastogne through such villages as Lutrebois, Marvie and Lutremange -- open against fierce German counterattacks, ensuring the lifeline to Bastogne remained intact.



The Soldiers’ efforts allowed critical reinforcements and supplies to reach the besieged town, turning the tide of the battle.



The Nebraska regiment’s role during the battle came at extraordinary costs, however. According to retired Capt. Doug Hartman, a former Nebraska Army National Guard historian who authored the book, “Nebraska’s Militia: The History of the Army and Air National Guard (1854-1991),” the regiment suffered 1,449 casualties, including 140 killed during the Battle of the Bulge. At the same time, Hartman wrote, “German figures indicate they lost eight men to every Allied casualty in the vicinity of Lutrebois. The regiment also captured 427 of the (35th Infantry Division’s) 1,034 prisoners.”



The regiment would later receive the Distinguished Unit Citation for its efforts during the battle, its fourth of the war. Numerous regimental Soldiers would also receive individual honors for heroism, including one event where each of the 23 Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Platoon, Company M, 134th Infantry, received bronze stars for repelling three separate German attacks.



The Nebraska National Guard's presence in Bastogne today is a direct testament to the courage and sacrifice of those soldiers who fought to secure the town's liberation eight decades ago.



While in Europe, the current Nebraska Guard Soldiers and Airmen visited the Luxembourg American Cemetery Memorial, where the Nebraska National Guard team visited the graves of service members who lost their lives during the Battle of the Bulge. A special wreath was placed at the grave marker for Tech. Sgt. John Cantoni, a Nebraska National Guardsman from Omaha who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Cantoni was killed in action on Jan. 4, 1944, when his foxhole was struck by German fire as he and other members of his unit were defending Bastogne. He had been with the company for less than a week after recovering from wounds he received during the Battle of St. Lo in July 1944.



The Guard members also participated in a tour of the 101st Airborne Museum, gaining a deeper understanding of the battle and the experiences of those who fought in it. They also visited the foxholes and battlefields where their predecessors fought, imagining the hardships and bravery that defined those brutal days.



"Walking through the museum and seeing the actual battlefields gave me a whole new perspective on what these Soldiers went through,” said Spc. Joseph Kearney. “The harsh conditions, the constant threat of enemy attack, it must have been incredibly difficult."



Interacting with the local community was a significant part of the Nebraska National Guard's visit. They met with residents of Bastogne as well as a local reenactment group, the Timberwolves Remembrance Group Belgium, sharing stories and exchanging perspectives.



One of the favorite experiences for the Guard members was lodging at Chateau de Rolley, a building that was requisitioned by a unit from the 101st Airborne as a regimental headquarters during the war. Staying in the same place where American Soldiers once sought refuge and strategized added a sense of connection to the past.



The visit to Bastogne was a powerful reminder of the shared history between Nebraska and Belgium, forged during World War II. As the Nebraska National Guard members returned home, they carried with them the memories of Bastogne, a testament to the enduring legacy of their predecessors and a reminder of the importance of remembering the past.



"This trip to Bastogne was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Rosener said. “It was an honor to represent the Nebraska National Guard and pay tribute to the heroes of the Battle of the Bulge. I'll never forget it."