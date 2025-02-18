7 EAS Executes Semi-Prepared Runway Operations Training During BE 25-1

Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 7th Expeditionary Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Elizabeth Schoubroek | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the dirt runway at Schoonover Landing Zone, California, Feb. 9, 2025, during Bamboo Eagle 25-1. Bamboo Eagle 25-1 provides the 7th EAS the opportunity to integrate with units across the Air Force in a combat-representative environment to sharpen readiness and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Nash) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron successfully executed semi-prepared runway operations during Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 9, 2025, at Schoonover Landing Zone, California. The training underscores the 7th EAS's mission to project airpower in austere and contested environments, strengthening readiness to meet any challenge.



Semi-prepared runway operations involve landing and taking off from unimproved or dirt runways with minimal infrastructure, simulating real-world scenarios where air mobility must operate in austere conditions. This capability enhances the 7th EAS's ability to deliver personnel, cargo, and equipment to locations critical to agile combat employment.



“This training is a vital part of ensuring the 7th EAS is willing and able to answer the call in any environment,” said Capt Elsbeth Scott, lead planner for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. “Operating from Schoonover Landing Zone demonstrates our ability to generate airpower in austere locations, maintaining the initiative in a rapidly evolving operational landscape.”



The exercise also tested the teamwork and technical skills of 7th EAS aircrew and ground personnel. Following the successful completion of semi-prepared runway operations training, participants gained a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in operating at austere airfields.



“This mission exemplifies the precision and professionalism of our Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Travis Cope, the 7th EAS operations officer. “Every landing, every takeoff, and every moment spent preparing for this exercise ensures we’re ready to answer our nation’s call. This training strengthens our ability to maneuver quickly and deliver decisive effects in contested theaters.”

1st Lt. Hannah Stoner, a 7th EAS pilot, piloted a C-17 Globemaster III during the exercise, advancing her competencies during this demanding training.



“Bamboo Eagle 25-1 provided us the opportunity to push our limits and refine our craft,” said Capt. Elsbeth Scott, 7th EAS assistant operations officer and BE 25-1 exercise lead planner. “Every successful sortie, every cargo load secured, and every inch of that dirt runway proved we’re ready to operate wherever the mission takes us.”



The semi-prepared runway operations mission at Schoonover Landing Zone, part of Bamboo Eagle 25-1, highlights the Air Force’s ability to operate in complex and dynamic environments, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring mobility dominance in the U.S. Indo-Pacific and beyond.