Significance of Keeping STARBASE Kingsley Field Open and Funded

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. -- For over three decades, STARBASE at Kingsley Field has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of local students by offering hands-on STEM education in an immersive, real-world environment. As the program faces potential funding uncertainty, the importance of keeping the STARBASE facility operational and well-funded has never been clearer, especially considering the wide-reaching benefits it provides to the children of the Klamath Basin.



During Fiscal Year 2025, STARBASE Kingsley is scheduled to serve 1,600 local students, introducing them to the exciting fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) through interactive activities. It is the only program in the region that serves every fifth-grade public and private school student, making it a vital educational resource for the community.



The program, which has been housed at Kingsley Field since 1993, operates year-round, offering students from public, private, and homeschool backgrounds the opportunity to engage with STEM concepts in a hands-on manner. On average, Kingsley Field’s STARBASE hosts 32 classes annually, impacting hundreds of young minds each year.



"We love that we get to see every fifth grader that we can possibly reach," said Alesha Earnest, the director of STARBASE Kingsley Field. "If they are in public school, they come here. If they go to any of the registered private schools, they come here. It’s a fantastic vehicle for the kids to see what a base community is like, the jobs that can be done in the military, what the behind-the-scenes looks like, and where that jet sound comes from— all the inner workings."



The STARBASE program offers students a unique educational experience that extends beyond textbook learning. Instead of the typical classroom setting, the program encourages exploration and discovery, with no grading, tests, or rigid curriculum. According to Earnest, the program thrives on teaching through experience.



"I love that there are no books. I love that there is no grading, tests, it’s just you come and explore, and we teach the kids," said Earnest. "You make something, and you break it, and you learn the engineering design process. It’s a constant thing, so there’s not a failure, you’re learning and improving. That’s life. Try and then learn and then try something else and learn and grow. It opens up their world."



For many students, STARBASE is an opportunity that may not be available through other avenues. In a region where access to high-tech tools and programs can be limited, STARBASE provides students with a rare chance to engage with cutting-edge technology like 3D printers and robotics, sparking their imaginations and exposing them to careers they may have never considered.



"The kids that come in are offered opportunities not provided in the regular school system," said Earnest. "To be able to show them this really big stuff, get to play with brand new technological equipment, 3D printers, robots, it just really opens their minds to a world they didn’t even know existed."



The potential loss of STARBASE Kingsley would be a blow to the educational landscape of the Klamath Basin, by depriving students of invaluable hands-on STEM experiences. Without the program, many students in the area would miss out on the chance to explore career possibilities in technology, engineering, and military fields, areas that might otherwise seem out of reach.



Maintaining funding for STARBASE Kingsley is not just an investment in education—it’s an investment in the future of the Klamath Basin’s children. STARBASE Kingsley will continue to uphold the mission statement of DoD STARBASE.



“To expose our nation’s youth to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active, Guard, and Reserve military bases and installations, nurture a winning network of collaborators, and build mutual loyalty within our communities, by providing 25 hours of exemplary hands-on STEM instruction and activities that meet or exceed the National Standards.”

