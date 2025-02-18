80th Training Command Holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA- The 80th Training Command, The Army School System (TASS) said farewell to its most senior enlisted leader during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony on Jan. 26, 2025.



The Change of Responsibility ceremony symbolizes the roles and responsibilities of the outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor transferring to the incoming Senior Enlisted Advisor.



Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger relinquished the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Mike Dougherty, Commanding General of the 80th TC, and presiding officer of the ceremony, who transferred the colors to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Rogelio James, who recently left a senior leader position at the 100th Training Division at Fort Knox, KY.



“I am incredibly proud of the strides the 80th Training Command has made in showcasing the professionalism and talent within this command,” said Luchsinger. “The instructors have a vital role in developing our force. They are the foundation of our training mission, and through their expertise and leadership, they ensure our Soldiers are ready to meet any challenge, and their work is essential to the readiness of the Army Reserve and the Army as a whole.”



Luchsinger held the prestigious role of senior enlisted advisor since March 2022. During his farewell speech, he recounted some of the unit accomplishments over the last couple of years.



“We excelled in Instructor of the Year competitions, a testament to the skill and dedication of the leaders at the heart of our mission,” said Luchsinger. “We successfully hosted one and supported three consolidated Best Warrior and Best Squad Competitions, events that exemplify the drive and excellence of our Soldiers while fostering esprit de corps and readiness.”



Luchsinger entered the Army in 1988 and started his Army career as an Infantryman. In 1992, he left Active Duty and served in the Florida National Guard for eight years. After completing his tenure in the Florida National Guard, he enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2001. He previously held senior leader positions in various units to include the 75th Training Command and 314th Press Camp HQ.



As Luchsinger departs to take the role of Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command located in Charlotte, North Carolina, he had some parting words of encouragement for the Soldiers of the 80th TC.



“To the Soldiers of the 80th Training Command, you embody the professionalism, dedication, and resilience that make the Army Reserve such a critical component of our national defense,” said Luchsinger. “As Citizen-Soldiers, you bring the strength of your civilian careers, the support of your families, and the values of your military service to bear in everything you do.”



The 80th Training Command (TASS) develops, educates and trains Soldiers, Civilians and Leaders by resourcing and conducting specified Military Occupational Specialty-reclassification, Non-Commissioned Officer Education System, Officer Education System and functional training in direct support of stated US Army Reserve Command (USARC) and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) missions and objectives. The 80th TC has a force of over 6,000 Army Reserve Soldiers and 270 Civilians authorized to 85 units across 37 states nationwide, including synergistic relationships with institutional training units in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Germany.

