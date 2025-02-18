Corps to host public information session for Tygart Lake water control manual updates, analysis results

GRAFTON, W.Va. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public information session to review results of an analysis of water levels at Tygart Lake. The session will also cover proposed administrative updates to Tygart Lake’s water control manual.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: The Pittsburgh District conducted a water-level analysis in response to community feedback regarding operations at Tygart Lake. The session is an opportunity for the community to learn about and discuss the results, as well as review proposed administrative changes to Tygart Lake’s water control manual. The session will consist of a 30-minute presentation followed by a question-and-answer section.



The current water control manual for Tygart Lake can be viewed at https://water.usace.army.mil/a2w/CWMS_CRREL.cwms_util_api.download_dcp?p_dcp_document_id=2864.



WHEN: 6 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 5.



WHERE: Grafton High School Auditorium, 400 Yates Avenue, Grafton, WV 26354.



WHY: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regulations require water control manuals to be periodically reviewed to meet authorized purposes while considering public safety, public use, and environmental principles. Water control manuals guide daily water-management operations and is a reference for project issues, authorities, data, and schedules. The current water control manual for Tygart Lake was last updated in 2020.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

