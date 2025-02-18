University of Vermont Army ROTC wins MacArthur Award

Burlington, Vt. – The University of Vermont’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program has won the 2023-2024 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.



This is the third time UVM ROTC has won the MacArthur Award in the last 10 years.



“This is a great honor for this program and our cadets,” said Lt. Col. Travis McCracken, Professor of Military Science, University of Vermont ROTC. “They are exceptional young adults that will undoubtedly go on to achieve great success in the U.S. Army,” said McCracken.



The award is given to the best ROTC program in the Northeast region of the U.S. Cadet Command. Cadet Command is comprised of 9 separate regions consisting of 275 host programs across the country. The Northeast consists of 42 host universities.



“I am so proud of these cadets. They work tirelessly to perfect their craft as Army leaders,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Peters, Senior Military Instructor, UVM ROTC. “They will be second lieutenants soon enough, and I am proud to say that we have some of the best,” said Peters.



Selection for the award is based on achievement of the school’s commissioning mission, Cadet grade-point average, standing on the command’s National Order of Merit List, Cadets’ retention rates, Ranger Challenge competitions, Army training and fitness, as well as the Brigade Commander’s assessment and evaluation of the overall program. UVM ROTC is now a finalist among the other eight regional winners for the best program in the United States.

