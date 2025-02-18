Hospital senior enlisted advisor moves on to Army medical center

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jan E. Miller passes the Winn Army Community Hospital and U.S. Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Jan E. Miller passes the Winn Army Community Hospital and U.S. Army Medical Department Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield color to hospital director and commander Col. Margaret Berryman to signify his relinquishment of responsibility as senior enlisted advisor for the hospital as clinical services senior enlisted advisor Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright looks on Feb. 19 in the Patriot Auditorium. Miller is moving on to Fort Sam Houston, Texas’s Brooke Army Medical Center to be the sergeant major there and continue his service in military health care leadership. (Photo by Chris Rich, U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

Winn Army Community Hospital bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Jan E. Miller during a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony at the Patriot Auditorium on Feb. 19.



Miller relinquished his duties, marking the end of a tenure defined by leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to both military and civilian health care initiatives.



Miller is moving on to Fort Sam Houston, Texas’s Brooke Army Medical Center to be the sergeant major there and continue his service in military health care leadership.



During his time at Winn, Miller played a crucial role in enhancing readiness, improving patient care and strengthening partnerships within the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield communities. He commended the hospital’s medical professionals for their focus on providing combat-ready forces.



“You have increased the capacity and capability of Army medicine to deliver effective, medically ready and ready medical forces to support the hammer of the 18th Airborne Corps—to do the things our nation asks and expects our Dog-Faced Soldiers to do,” Miller said.



As Miller reflected on his departure, he acknowledged the emotions that come with leaving a team he deeply respects.



“It’s always bittersweet,” he said. “You really miss the people more than anything.”



He went on to express admiration for the Winn team’s ability to balance multiple priorities while maintaining excellence.

“To the Winn family, how you were able to simultaneously support the warfighters, innovate and transform health care delivery, showcase your notable quality of care and develop and nurture yourselves with each other is truly remarkable,” Miller said.



The hospital commander and director, Col. Margaret Berryman, celebrated Miller’s accomplishments in her farewell speech, lauding his efforts to ensure warfighter readiness and taking care of the Winning Team.

“Sergeant Major Miller is leaving a great legacy here, and as he moves on to Brooke Army Medical Center, we just want to wish him and his family the best of luck and thank them for their service to our community,” Berryman said.