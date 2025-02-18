International Maritime Exercise 2025 Concludes

The Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise, International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025, concluded during a closing ceremony here, Feb 20.



IMX 2025 brought together 5,000 personnel from over 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation.



The 12-day exercise took participants through several exercise serials across multiple locations at sea in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, as well as ashore and in the air. Some of the serials included diving, harbor security, mine countermeasures, unmanned systems and artificial intelligence integration, visit, board, search and seizure procedures, and global health management events.



“It’s inspiring to see so many nations working together. The incredible level of international representation is pivotal to our success of safeguarding regional waterways and enabling the free flow of commerce,” said U.S. Navy Vice Adm. George Wikoff, Commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, in his remarks at the closing ceremony. “IMX 2025 was truly about partnering to strengthen and expand our capabilities.”



“[The] exercise brought forward many viewpoints [about how] to handle a single situation in various different ways. I am confident that the takeaways of this exercise will serve all the participants in planning and executing various exercises in their respective countries,” said Pakistan Navy Commodore Rashid Mahmood Sheikh, who led the CPX exercise for IMX 2025, in his remarks.



IMX 2025 ran in conjunction with a U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa exercise, Cutlass Express 25, with each exercise’s respective maritime operations centers exercising their information sharing capabilities to improve theater-to-theater coordination, reduce regional seams, and strengthen interoperability.



The ninth iteration of the series, IMX began in 2012 as the International Mine Countermeasures Exercise, before changing its name to reflect a more expansive mission set.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.



For imagery, photos and information on IMX, visit the feature page at: https://www.cusnc.navy.mil/IMX/.

Date Taken: 02.20.2025 Date Posted: 02.20.2025 Location: MANAMA, BH