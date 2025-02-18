U.S. Strategic Bombers soar across Arabian Peninsula

Photo By Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis | A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis | A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flies over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a Bomber Task Force mission, Feb. 20, 2025. Minot Air Force Base’s 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron last deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in November 2024 for a non-routine 45-day deployment to support a range of operational and training objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base’s 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron returned to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility this week, flying multiple missions over the Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea without landing, as part of U.S. Strategic Command’s Bomber Task Force mission series.



Bomber Task Force missions provide a deployed presence of long-range strike capabilities through Air Force Global Strike Command’s bomber inventory consisting of the B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit, and B-52 Stratofortress.



Beyond their role as a deterrent through an active presence, the bombers have served to amplify U.S. strike capabilities against Iranian-Affiliated Militia Groups throughout the past year. Notably, the U.S. leveraged the B-1B for strikes against 85 targets in Syria and Iraq following the deaths of three U.S. Soldiers at Tower 22, the first B-2 stealth bomber strikes on Houthi-controlled facilities in Yemen in October 2024, and a non-routine 45-day deployment of B-52s in late 2024 supporting a range of operational and training objectives across the region.



Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world and integrate it with Coalition and partner forces to enhance U.S. Central Command’s ability to promote security and stability in the region.



