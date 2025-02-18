Deadline to nominate Signal’s ‘best of the best’ on horizon

Are the words “renowned, influential, pioneering, or innovative“ among those that come to mind when you think of a particular Signaleer? Has this person made a significant impactful contribution to the Signal Regiment? If yes, you may want to nominate them for induction into the Distinguished Member of the Regiment (DMR) program.



Established by the Signal Corps upon regimental activation in 1986, the DMR program recognizes “personnel who have made a special contribution and distinguished themselves in their service to the Regiment.” To be considered, Distinguished Members of the Regiment must be current or former members of the Signal Corps Regiment.



A Distinguished Member’s primary mission is “to perpetuate the heritage, history, and traditions of the Regiment, promote camaraderie, and esprit de corps by formally recognizing individuals who have had an enduring and distinguished record of service to the Regiment, the Army, and our Nation, to include individuals’ significant impact on the Signal Regiment, regardless of length of service,” explained Kendra Romain, force integration specialist and Signal Development Opportunity Program manager with the Office, Chief of Signal Officer Division. “[The program] is specifically designed for individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the Signal Regiment, making it a highly specialized honor within the Signal community.”



The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28. Nominations must be submitted by someone other than the nominee since self-nominations are not allowed. Members of the Signal staff may not submit nominations.



Inductees will be determined by a selection panel comprised of several enduring and rotating positions representative of the greater Signal Regiment community. If selected, prospective inductees will be notified with a letter signed by the 43rd Chief of Signal and Signal School Commandant, Col. Julia Donley, no later than April 7 (via email or mail).



Since its inception, 186 members have been inducted into the DMR program. That number is expected to grow when newly elected members are inducted into the program on June 28. New inductees will be honored during a special DMR ceremony to be held in conjunction with the 165th Signal Corps Anniversary Ball. In addition to receiving special accolades, DMR recipients receive a unique lapel pin, a signed certificate of recognition, a place in Signal Corps history, and invites to future DMR induction ceremonies. Underscoring the program’s distinction, Romain said staff is also working to add inductees’ names to a forthcoming Signal and Cyber Corps Museum.



“The DMR is not awarded lightly; it's reserved for an exclusive group of individuals, making it a truly prestigious honor,” Romain said. “The rigorous selection process and limited number of recipients contribute to its exclusivity.”



A complete list (with applicable links) of nomination requirements and other specific information pertaining to the DMR program can be found on the Distinguished Members of the Regiment (DMR) Program Homepage here.

