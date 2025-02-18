Chief of Naval Operations Visits Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine, (Feb. 18, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti is...... read more read more Photo By Branden Bourque | KITTERY, Maine, (Feb. 18, 2025) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti is greeted by poses for a group photo during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, Feb. 18. Franchetti also met with senior leadership, toured facilities and discussed strategic priorities such as warfighting, warfighters, critical infrastructure, platform readiness and quality of service. Franchetti visited PNSY to see first-hand the developments in her Project 33 targets of restoring critical infrastructure, readying our platforms, and quality of service improvements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Branden Bourque) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine - Portsmouth Naval Shipyard hosted Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti Feb. 18.



CNO met with shipyard leadership including Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf to discuss critical capability upgrades on the Navy’s strategic deterrent – nuclear-powered submarines, and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Manager Stephen Fahey, Senior Executive Service to tour Sailor Quality of Services, submarine platform readiness, and infrastructure improvements. Navy Chief of Information Rear Adm. Ryan M. Perry accompanied CNO on the visit.



CNO received updates about ongoing modernization efforts and ship maintenance timelines at PNSY from Production Resources Officer Capt. William Sumsion and Inside Machine Shop Superintendent Justin Orr. CNO emphasized the need to build readiness and capability now as the Navy partners to scale industrial capacity and expand budgets for future growth—an effort that aligns with a Project 33 target in the CNO’s Navigation Plan, her strategic guidance to the fleet, to get ships in and out of maintenance on time. The extensive tour of the Inside Machine Shop showcased major machining upgrades, optimization initiatives, the implementation of innovations, and highlighted the use of next generation technologies, including Cold Spray and Additive Manufacturing.



CNO also visited various facilities, including the Bachelor Enlisted Quarters and the Navy Exchange Micromart. During the tour, CNO engaged in discussions about child daycare services and other initiatives focused on improving the quality of life for Sailors. These efforts are part of the ongoing commitment to deliver the high level of service that Sailors deserve and are a Project 33 target outlined in the CNO’s Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy.



“Portsmouth Naval Shipyard continues to accomplish impactful quality of service improvements and infrastructure optimization while remaining focused on the execution of their primary mission – to deliver fully modernized attack submarines enabling America’s Warfighting Navy to get more ready players on the field,” said Franchetti.



“It’s an honor to have Adm. Franchetti witness firsthand how Portsmouth is continuing to push boundaries to drive innovation and pull delivery schedules to the left while maintaining a focus on our workforce and the Sailors as our customer,” said Oberdorf. “Guided by the Navy-wide strategies outlined in CNO’s Navigation Plan, we are proudly supporting fleet readiness on all fronts.”



While at PNSY, CNO presented the FY24 Battle E award to the crew of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), to recognize their superior performance. North Dakota Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Towney Kennard and Chief of the Boat Master Chief Eric Whitaker accepted the award on behalf of the crew. The annual Battle Efficiency Award, better known to Sailors as the Battle “E,” recognizes sustained fast and winning performance in an operational environment within a command.



“One of the big tenants of America’s Warfighting Navy is getting more players on the field. That's platforms with the right capabilities, the right modernization, the right lethality, and people with the right skillset, toolset, and mindset, and you embody that every single day,” Franchetti told the crew. “I’m confident that you're going to get this player back out on the field as fast as possible because of your very clear commitment to getting through this yard period. You got after every challenge that came your way, adopted a strong partnership with the shipyard team that was second to none, and together, you got left of any barrier that came up. Our submarines are the Apex Predators of the Fleet, and I know the ‘Reapers of the Deep’ are excited to get back out there.”



Concluding the tour, CNO met with Officer in Charge of Construction-PNSY Capt. Ben Wainwright and PNSY Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Director Russ Gagner to see the ongoing construction of the Multi-Mission Dry Dock, which solidifies the shipyard’s commitment towards expanding and restoring critical infrastructure.



“SIOP is well underway at PNSY. We’ve hit the halfway mark on two new dry docks that will double our Virginia-class docking capacity; completed a four-story 125,000 square foot state of the art waterfront production facility expected to improve submarine maintenance schedules; and will complete a transformational Paint, Blast, and Rubber facility in the coming months that maximizes worker safety and industrial efficiency,” said Gagner. “In addition, designs are nearing completion for water and electrical capacity upgrades to maximize operational resiliency; and nearly 70 utility, facility, and equipment projects have been completed at the shipyard. These improvements send a clear message that we are fully engaged and invested in ensuring we are doing everything in our power to ready the fleet for the future.”



This was Adm. Franchetti’s second visit to PNSY and first as CNO.



As a field activity of Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA), the shipyard’s dedication to NAVSEA’s Lines of Effort to maintain, modernize, sustain, and deliver ships battle-ready while enhancing critical infrastructure were proudly on display.



Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is the Navy’s leader in attack submarine maintenance and modernization and continues to enhance critical warfighting capabilities by safely delivering first-time quality work, ensuring our undersea warfighters are battle-ready when called upon.



SIOP’s multi-decade effort currently has over $6 billion of construction under contract and nearly $900 million of equipment in procurement, marking a significant investment in the Navy’s infrastructure. For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, visit: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIO