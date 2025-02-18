Pacific Northwest Army Reserve Soldiers care for injured deployed soldiers at Landstuhl

Photo By Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Sgt. Dakota Harris, a licensed practical nurse with the Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | Army Reserve Sgt. Dakota Harris, a licensed practical nurse with the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. based 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit, as part of a nine-month mobilization mission, takes the blood pressure of a Soldier at the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landstuhl, Germany, Jan. 30, 2025. The DWMMC mission has been ongoing for more than a decade, providing deployed service members critical medical care if they are medically evacuated from a forward operational theater with the U.S. European Command, Central Command or Africa Command. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, Germany– More than forty Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington- based 7451st Medical Operational Readiness Unit, provide critical medical support at the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center, mobilized in July, continuing a decade long mission.



Army Reserve Col. Stacey Rodriguez, commander of the 7451st MORU, said the mission is to support the strategic and swift medical evacuation of deployed service members who are forward positioned across three combatant commands, the U.S. European Command, Central Command and Africa Command. The colonel said these soldiers bring dedication and expertise to a mission that directly impacts the health and recovery of our warfighters.



Army Reserve Capt. Daniel Andrews, a clinical flight coordinator, said he and his team are vital to the DWMMC mission.



“I work with medevac patients that are going through the process of getting medically cleared prior to being transported, either home for definitive care or being returned to duty to one of the COCOM locations such as Africa, Europe, or the Middle East,” he said.

He said ensuring that injured service members are medically cleared for transport is a key responsibility of clinical flight coordinators within the unit.



Andrews said they work closely with medical teams and transportation units to facilitate swift and efficient movement.



Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Rebecca Reeder, DWMMC missions noncommissioned officer-in-charge, says she finds the mission deeply personal and that medics take great pride in working for the well-being of the individual service members.



“If it were me out there, I would hope to receive the best care and coordination possible,” Reeder said. “That’s why I want to provide the same level of care for everyone who comes through here.”



Army Reserve Master Sgt. Hector Castillo, a mobilization NCO for the Army Reserve Medical Command, Pinellas Park, Florida, said that the DWMMC mission is able to drive on because the Army Reserve has the largest number of military medical personnel. He said, the focus on medical support for deployed service members thrives by utilizing their strengths and experiences of these Soldiers.



The Army Reserve Soldiers at Landstuhl provide critical care and coordination to ensure injured service members receive the best medical support, Castillo said. Their dedication and expertise help wounded warriors recover and return home or back to duty safely.



Once their mission is complete, the 7451st MORU will host a change-of-responsibility ceremony and relinquish command to the Fort Eisenhower, Georgia-based 7459th MORU.