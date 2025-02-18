11th LRS provides presidential support

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members board a coach bus operated by the 11th Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members board a coach bus operated by the 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2025. The 11th LRS provided primary transportation for the 60th presidential inauguration and 39th state funeral, moving over 3,000 mission essential personnel to and from the events. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. — The 11th Logistics Readiness Squadron supplied crucial logistical and manning support to ensure successful execution of the historical 60th presidential inauguration and 39th state funeral in Washington, D.C.



The 2025 presidential inauguration was marked by the swearing-in of President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol, making him the 47th president of the United States. Only two weeks prior, the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was held at the Washington National Cathedral, culminating nearly a week of national mourning for the former politician and humanitarian leader.



The 11th LRS played a major role in supporting movements and supplying manning for the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of both events. Ground transportation personnel moved more than 2,600 service members from the U.S. Air Force Band, USAF Honor Guard, U.S. Space Force Honor Guard and the street cordon team since rehearsals started in December 2024.



The only other time in history a state funeral happened close to a presidential inauguration was when former President Lyndon B. Johnson passed away two days after former President Richard Nixon was inaugurated in 1973.



“The [11th] LRS Romans have really shown what they are made of,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sarah B. Wendell, 11th LRS commander. “Our people run concurrent missions, so we had one team out with the band or hHonor guard while another team supported a funeral. At the same time, we had folks augmenting the Joint Base Andrews ground transportation section or moving cordon personnel to practice locations.”



Combining the two high-profile events with sustained cold and inclement weather, the situation demanded exceptional adaptability and presented a unique set of challenges.



From managing Airmen’s local taskings to the JTF-NCR to transporting guardsmen and band personnel around the capital region for inauguration rehearsals , the 11th LRS also provided 30 concurrent transportation requests to move 795 individuals for former President Carter’s state funeral, all while battling unprecedented snowstorms.



In addition to supporting a demanding schedule to prepare for these events, the 11th LRS members also stayed on call 24/7 to fix vehicles that required maintenance.



“Several members of the team slept in their offices to make the mission happen,” said Wendell. “Our people worked tirelessly, moving hundreds of people a day, to ensure a great ceremony went off without a hitch. The 11th LRS folks have grit, and they always execute.”



Presidential inaugurations and state funerals are two of the most high-profile ceremonies in Washington, D.C. They mark significant moments in the nation's history, with inaugurations symbolizing the peaceful transition of power and state funerals honoring the lives and legacies of prominent leaders. Successfully executing both events within a short timeframe required extraordinary coordination and planning across multiple government agencies, logistics teams, and security personnel to ensure they run fluently and reflect the dignity of the occasion.