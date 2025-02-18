Honoring Service and New Beginnings: KATUSA Soldiers Bid Farewell at 35th ADA ETS Ceremony

Osan Air Base, Korea – On December 6th, the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade hosted an Expiration Term of Service (ETS) ceremony to honor the dedication of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers. These young men completed their 18-month service, a key part of South Korea's mandatory military service, working alongside U.S. forces.

Family, friends, and fellow soldiers gathered at the brigade headquarters to celebrate the KATUSAs on their final day of service with the Republic of Korea Army as they transition to civilian life.

Sgt. Hwang Jinwook, a Public Affairs Specialist, reflected on his time as a KATUSA. "In South Korea, opportunities to engage with different cultures are rare. I’ve always wanted to break away from the traditional path and was eager to become a KATUSA. Initially, working with non-Koreans was a challenge, but the U.S. Army and Air Force at Osan welcomed me with open arms, helping me adapt and build confidence. My assignment in Public Affairs also led me to discover a passion for photography. Now, as a civilian, I’m excited to travel across Asia and Europe."

As these KATUSAs move on to the next chapter of their lives, the ceremony served as a reminder of the bond shared between the Republic of Korea Army and the U.S. military. The courage, adaptability, and unique experiences of these young men embody the spirit of international cooperation and friendship that continues to strengthen the alliance between the two nations. As they step into civilian life, they carry with them not only the memories of their service but also the invaluable lessons learned from working alongside their American counterparts. Their journey is just beginning, and their time as KATUSAs will remain an integral part of their story.

