173rd Airborne Brigade, Somali Danab Train Together at Justified Accord

A Kenya Defence Forces service member shows U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, how to use his weapon system during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at the Counter Insurgency Terrorism and Stability Operations Center in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 13, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025.

NAIROBI, Kenya – On the front lines of Somalia’s battle against al-Shabaab, Somali Danab soldiers remain committed to securing their country’s future—and they are not alone.



Somali Sgt. Mubaarak Abdi Mohamed and Sgt. Hussein Dahir Muhammad, infantrymen with the Somali Danab, trained alongside U.S. Army soldiers at Justified Accord 2025 (JA25), a multinational exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). The exercise focuses on strengthening multinational partnerships, enhancing interoperability, and improving regional security capabilities.



Alongside Somali soldiers here in Kenya stand paratroopers with Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, who are participating in JA25 to help improve partner force readiness. The exercise, hosted by Kenya, brings together 15 nations, including regional partners like the Kenya Defence Forces and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force, to sharpen crisis response and security cooperation efforts.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade, stationed in Vicenza, Italy, regularly participates in training exercises across Africa to support joint force readiness and multinational collaboration. In Kenya, they are working with the Somali Danab to refine tactical proficiency, leadership development, and joint operational coordination—skills that are essential for security efforts in the region.



For Somali forces, the ability to conduct precision operations and respond to security threats is a key focus of the training. Joint exercises provide opportunities to exchange best practices, improving their effectiveness in complex operational environments.



“I came here to work for my country and to help my people,” Mubaarak said.



Similarly, Hussein Dahir has witnessed firsthand the devastation al-Shabaab has inflicted on Somali communities.



“Al-Shabaab is terrorism,” he said. “They don’t know brotherhood, and they’re always killing civilians. Terrorism has destroyed our country. That’s why I’m here—to divide the enemy of my country.”



While Somalia continues its fight against terrorism, exercises like JA25 allow Somali Danab forces to train alongside international partners, enhancing their capabilities through scenario-based drills and multinational coordination.



As part of the exercise, forces from across Europe, Africa, and North America will participate in a culminating field training scenario, focused on crisis response and multinational cooperation. Training includes urban operations, joint maneuver tactics, and security force coordination—critical skills for ensuring stability in East Africa.



“They [the U.S.] always give us their precious time,” Hussein Dahir said. “It is nice.”



Running from Feb. 10–21, JA25 reinforces the long-standing partnerships between the U.S., African nations, and allied forces. The 173rd Airborne Brigade’s participation underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to supporting African partners in strengthening security and regional stability.