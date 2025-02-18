U.S. Navy Celebrates Second Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Nutekpor, Ghana

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 and leadership...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 and leadership from the U.S. Embassy in Accra, the Ghana Armed Forces, and South Tongu District Executive Leadership held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Nutekpor District Assembly Basic School in Nutekpor, Ghana. 22nd Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. see less | View Image Page

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, in collaboration with U.S. Naval Forces Africa, and the U.S. Embassy, Accra hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Jan. 22, 2025, to commemorate the construction of a new classroom facility at the Galtose district assembly school in Nutekpor, South Tongu Region, Ghana.



This project was constructed by both U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine engineers, and highlights the U.S. commitment to fostering stability by supporting local communities through its security cooperation and humanitarian and civic assistance efforts.



Building upon the success of the first schoolhouse completed in the South Tongu Region, Ghana in 2023, this new facility represents a significant milestone in building a durable relationship in this rural, but important, maritime region along the lower Volta river while enhancing educational opportunities for rural youth. The construction of these two facilities by NMCB 1 , deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Eighth Engineer Support Battalion (8th ESB) provided real-world training that cannot be simulated in homeport. The new classrooms significantly reduce the student-to-teacher ratio and create a much safer, modern learning environment for the children of this underserved region.



“While the Seabees are leaving Ghana today, it is important to note that this is not a final goodbye,” said Lt. j.g. Joseph G. Beasley, Officer in Charge of Detachment Ghana. “We leave with the knowledge that our work here has strengthened the bond between the United States and Ghana. There are intentions for future engineering projects in Ghana, and when the time comes, we look forward to returning and continuing our partnership. The relationships we have built here, with the people of Ghana and the Ghana Navy, will remain a source of pride and inspiration for us.”



Beasley emphasized that the Seabees’ mission goes beyond building physical structures.



“Through projects like these, we aim not only to enhance infrastructure but also to build bridges of friendship and understanding between our nations,” added Beasley. “These schools are a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a shared goal.”



These projects were part of a broader U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) rotational team of engineers deployed to Ghana from 2022 to 2025 to assist with the Ghana Navy’s development of a new special boat squadron on the Ghana Navy Training Command (NAVTRAC) base. In addition to building new facilities and making numerous enhancements on the NAVTRAC base, the team of U.S. Naval engineers helped bolster the local community through the AFRICOM humanitarian civic action (HCA) program. The HCA program allows for conducting operations that supports the mutual security interests of the U.S and host nation, while increasing the operational readiness skills of the service members who participate in the activities.



“The U.S. Navy is extremely proud to have contributed here in the South Tongu region, even if only in very small ways,” said Capt. Christopher Kim, Force Engineer, U.S. Naval Forces Africa. “The time our engineers have spent here in Ghana has provided us with a truly incredible return on investment”



Kim said that this project has forged veterans of the operational environment by enhancing construction skills, improving interoperability between Seabees and Marines, testing the logistics network in the Gulf of Guinea, and working though challenging environmental conditions.



“The real benefit of our time here in Ghana is the honest and meaningful relationships our Sailors and Marines have built, shoulder to shoulder, with the proud people of Ghana,” said Kim. “This has been priceless, and we cannot thank you enough for the time here in your wonderful country.”



The ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, educators, and community members, who expressed their gratitude for the enduring impact of these projects. Among those in attendance was Mr. Rolf Olson, guest of honor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Accra, Ghana.



“This handover is a symbol of our relationship that goes back many years,” said Olson. “We take immense pride in this long standing partnership with Ghana and this donation symbolizes our joint efforts to ensure Ghana’s Navy and Ghana’s citizens have the necessary resources to continue to grow and prosper.”



Olson spoke in front of the new three-unit classroom facility and emphasized the U.S. commitment to partnership.



“As a country and as a diplomatic mission, the U.S. is committed to being a reliable partner that shows up when necessary,” said Olson. “The U.S. is Ghana’s largest development partner and has been supporting Ghanaian education for more than 50 years. Therefore, it is a tremendous honor to hand over this educational facility to the Nutekpor community, a gesture which symbolizes our shared commitment to building a stronger foundation for the future of our youth.”



The schools are scheduled to be fully operational for students in February 2025.



NMCB 1 and 8th ESB’s efforts in Nutekpor are a testament to the Navy’s enduring commitment to fostering positive relationships and delivering meaningful change across the globe.



22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces bridge the gap from sea to shore and provides expeditionary capabilities in remote, complex and austere environments.