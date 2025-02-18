U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB 3’s Detail Diego Garcia construct an air compressor exhaust system in support of DG Naval Support Facility

U.S. Navy article by Steelworker 2nd Class Israel Alvarez



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory– U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 completed an air compressor exhaust system installation at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia’s fire station Jan. 23.



The project, which began Jan. 21, significantly increases the compressed air output capabilities of emergency response teams by doubling the amount of compressed air available. It also provides a backup air compressor.



“This compressor has been unusable for the past five years,” said Lt. Lincoln Taylor, NSF Diego Garcia Air Boss. “Your team with its ‘Can Do!’ attitude accomplished something that NSF Diego Garcia has quite literally been struggling with for years.”



The new system benefits the installation in three primary ways, said Fire Chief Hadley Marshall.



“Firstly, the air compression system is a critical aspect to fire and emergency services. Having two operational air compression systems allows for twice the capability for compressed air output,” Marshall said. “Secondly, we are more equipped to assist with scuba-diving science expeditions based out of Diego Garcia, who are relying on us for supplying compressed air for their scuba tanks. Lastly, it gives emergency services a sense of ease, knowing that if one air compression system goes down, we now have a second air compressor operational.”



NMCB 3 arrived in Diego Garcia Dec. 12. The battalion is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support humanitarian aid/disaster relief and major combat operations throughout the region.

