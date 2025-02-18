U.S. Navy Snow Team Sculpts F-35C at Sapporo Snow Festival

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer | SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer | SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2025) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) mascot Yokopon, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Seth Koenig, public affairs officer for Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), pose for a photo with a festival goer during the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Story by CNFJ Public Affairs



SAPPORO, Japan - The Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Snow Team, made up of Sailors from Naval Air Facility Misawa and tenant commands, participated in the 75th Sapporo Snow Festival from January 28 to February 8 in Sapporo, Japan, marking the Navy’s 40th year of participation.



Since 1983, NAF Misawa has sent a team of Sailors each year to build a Navy-themed snow sculpture to continue a long-standing tradition of building strong friendships with the Japanese community. This year, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70 joined the team to help build this year’s sculpture. Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) and base mascot “Yoko-pon” also joined the Snow Team at the opening of the festival to help develop positive relationships with festival-goers.



This year, the Snow Team recreated their version of the 5th generation F-35C Lighting II Stealth Fighter Jet which was recently forward-deployed to Japan last year as part of Carrier Air Wing 5, currently attached to USS George Washington. Sculpted out of a block of snow provided by Sapporo City, the F-35C was sculpted at an angle on top of a cloud to give passersby a better look of its wings and tailfin. The sculpture was completed and ready for display Feb. 4 for the opening of the festival, where thousands of people stopped by for a visit.



“There were some challenges with this year’s sculpture, but with good teamwork and hard work we were able to overcome these hurdles,” said CTF-70 Mass Communication Specialist First Class Caroline Lui, this year’s lead builder and sculpture designer. “This was a great opportunity to demonstrate Navy teamwork and cooperation.”



Building a sculpture was not the only reason why NAF Misawa traveled to Sapporo.



While in Sapporo, members of the Snow Team had the opportunity to participate in a cultural event sponsored by the Sapporo International Plaza called the Home Visit Program which promotes mutual understanding and exchange. Welcomed by host families in the community, Sailors gained a deeper knowledge of Japanese culture and customs and built new relationships in the process.



“There are probably people in Japan with many different opinions about the U.S. military presence in Japan. That is why we want them to know about us by participating in cultural events such as the Home Visit Program and Snow Festival,” said Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Enrico Dagsindal. “It was great to spend time and get to know my host family on a much more personable level.”



The team also had a chance to interact with children in an after school English program at a local “Jido-kan”.



“The kids were very energetic and happy to see us,” said Culinary Specialist Second Class Adallis Bookman. “We had a lot of fun playing games and trying out different activities.”



Building and maintaining long-lasting community relations through professionalism, friendship, and service are how the Misawa Navy team continues this tradition of good will.



Sailors chosen to act as the Navy's ambassadors to Sapporo this year were selected by their commands due to their superior performance both on and off duty. Every year, Sailors from the Snow Team are excited for the opportunity to cultivate new friendships and build on existing relationships with the Sapporo community.