Building the Future of Thailand Together

Lop Buri, Thailand – The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, based out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, deployed to Lop Buri, Thailand in support of Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2025.



Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 25 is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, with approximately 30 nations participating and over 3,200 U.S. personnel directly involved.



The team at Lop Buri is comprised of more than 50 U.S., Thai and Singaporean joint multi-national engineers working together to build a multipurpose room for the local community as part of the Engineering Civic Action Program. The project is estimated to take less than 35 days and aims to strengthen the community's resources and enhance relationships with our allies and partners.



“This isn’t just a situation of U.S. Forces working with Royal Thai Forces— we’re here for the local people and making sure their needs are met as well,” said 1st Lt. Emily Schaum, the Site 5 officer-in-charge.



Despite language barriers, varying equipment, and a tight timeline, the multi-national engineering team persists in collaborating. They combine their diverse expertise to construct a multipurpose room equipped with electrical, air conditioning, and plumbing systems.



“The project is a unique opportunity for all of us,” said Senior Airman Jamie Canales, an engineer with 356 EPBS. “There are not many times you can say local people are interested in the work you’re doing. It’s unique, and it’s appreciated by us that they’re supportive of what we do. It’s also fun that we can have these memories to last a lifetime.”



Canales also mentioned that he was grateful to work in an environment where he could observe the operations of different militaries, appreciating the cohesion among U.S., Thai, and Singaporean forces.



The success of this project underscores the power of collaboration, demonstrating how our joint efforts can overcome challenges and leave a lasting impact. As the U.S., Thailand, and Singapore continue to work together, they not only strive to enhance local infrastructure but also strengthen the bonds built between them.



Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 25 - the 44th iteration of this exercise - directly exemplifies the long-lasting partnership and alliance with Thailand and reflects the shared commitment to preserving a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.

Through exercises like Cobra Gold 25, the enduring partnership between nations continues to foster security, prosperity, and mutual understanding in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.20.2025 00:10 Story ID: 491076 Location: TH Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building the Future of Thailand Together, by SSG Kylee Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.