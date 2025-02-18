Submit your innovative ideas!

Photo By Sgt. Steven Sheldon | Are you an innovator with a great idea?? A Soldier looking to solve a specific...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Steven Sheldon | Are you an innovator with a great idea?? A Soldier looking to solve a specific problem? A unit leader wanting to improve your team's performance? Scan the QR code on the flyer or go to https://8tharmy.soldierinnovation.com/ to submit your idea. Link is CAC-enabled. No idea is too small! A panel will judge your idea. One winner will be selected, but all submissions will be considered. Your ideas can help make us and the U.S. Army more lethal and enhance readiness! Open to all U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) service members. Deadline to submit an idea is April 11. (Graphic by Sgt. Steven Sheldon) see less | View Image Page

Are you an innovator with a great idea? A Soldier looking to solve a specific problem? A unit leader wanting to improve your team's performance? Scan the QR code on the flyer or go to https://8tharmy.soldierinnovation.com/ to submit your idea. Link is CAC-enabled.



No idea is too small! A panel will judge your idea May 19-22. One winner will be selected, but all submissions will be considered. Your ideas can help make Eighth Army and the U.S. Army more lethal and enhance readiness.



Open to all U.S. Department of Defense service members. Deadline to submit an idea is April 11. The winner will receive a Meritorious Service Medal and have their idea carried out to fruition with the help of the Army.



(Graphic by Sgt. Steven Sheldon)