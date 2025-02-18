French Soldiers Provide Life-Saving Aid After Crash Near Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Six French soldiers participating in training operations at the National Training Center rendered life-saving aid to a Department of Defense Army civilian following a crash on Fort Irwin Road near Irwin Road on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., three of the soldiers—Sgt. 1st Class Vincent Raynavd, Cpl. Nicolas Cadet and Pfc. Gregoire Moreau—were en route to pick up a shipment when they heard a loud crash behind them as they turned onto Irwin Road. They immediately turned their vehicle around and saw a collision between a car and a semi-truck.

The soldiers rushed to the wrecked vehicle, joined by the truck driver and other passersby. With the car severely damaged, Moreau managed to unlock the vehicle from the controls via the passenger-side window and climbed inside. He discovered the driver, an unresponsive Fort Irwin employee, trapped inside. The injured driver was breathing but had no detectable pulse. Moments later, the driver began to vomit and convulse uncontrollably.

Drawing on his medical training, Moreau stabilized the driver's neck, spine and head to prevent further injury. Carefully, he adjusted the driver's head to ensure an open airway and prevent asphyxiation.

"There was a general sense of pride in Gregoire," said Cpl. Guillavme Sagnier, one of the three soldiers who arrived at the scene approximately 20 minutes later. By the time Sagnier, Maj. Cedric Breynaert and Cpl. Fabien De Gavre reached the scene at 3:35 p.m., Cadet was directing traffic while Moreau continued assisting the injured driver.

Emergency crews soon arrived, followed by the sound of an approaching helicopter. The French soldiers, not wanting to interfere with medical efforts, stepped back from the scene.

"I just did what I think I had to do," said Moreau. "It's my responsibility because it's what I've been trained to do."

Breynaert emphasized the importance of looking after soldiers following high-stress incidents. "It's important to take a look at your soldiers in the days following an incident such as this. Fortunately, my team remains strong," he said.

While their mission at Fort Irwin is to train alongside U.S. forces in multinational exercises, Breynaert said the soldiers’ actions reflect a larger principle. "We would jump into action the same way, whether at home in France or here at Fort Irwin," he said. "There is no bolder statement as to the ethos France exhibits."

The injured employee is now in stable condition at Antelope Valley Medical Center. This incident has been ruled as a crash by California Highway Patrol and no further details are available at this time.

