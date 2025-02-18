FRCSW Showcases Cold Spray Technology at 2024 DoD Maintenance Symposium

Photo By Janina Lamoglia | John Schneider (left) and Matthew Chu (center), materials engineers at Fleet Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Janina Lamoglia | John Schneider (left) and Matthew Chu (center), materials engineers at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), showcase cold spray technology components to Senior Executive Service (SES) official John Eckardt at the 2024 Department of Defense Maintenance Symposium in Salt Lake City. Cold spray technology enhances aircraft sustainment by restoring damaged components, reducing costs, and improving fleet readiness. see less | View Image Page

SALT LAKE CITY — Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) participated in the 2024 Department of Defense (DoD) Maintenance Symposium, held in December at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The symposium, the only official DoD event focused solely on the maintenance and sustainment of weapon systems and equipment, attracted over 2,300 professionals from military, government, industry, and academia.



FRCSW highlighted its advancements in cold spray technology, an innovative repair process that restores damaged aircraft components by depositing metallic powders at high velocities to build up material without melting. This additive manufacturing technique enhances repair capabilities for aging aircraft, leading to substantial cost savings, increased operational readiness, and environmental benefits by reducing waste and the need for traditional part replacements.



During the symposium, FRCSW representatives engaged in technical discussions and showcased real-world applications of cold spray repairs, demonstrating how the process extends the lifecycle of critical components. The team also participated in panel discussions and networking events, collaborating with industry leaders and DoD officials on the future of sustainment technology.



The symposium featured senior keynote presentations, plenary panels, technical sessions, and the annual Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards Ceremony, recognizing excellence in military maintenance. FRCSW’s presence not only reinforced its leadership in advanced repair technologies but also provided a platform for sharing insights, exploring partnerships, and addressing sustainment challenges facing the fleet.



Building on the record-breaking attendance of the 2023 symposium in San Diego, this year’s event continued to serve as a premier forum for innovation and collaboration within the sustainment enterprise. FRCSW’s commitment to advancing maintenance technologies and refining repair processes plays a crucial role in ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of the nation’s defense capabilities.