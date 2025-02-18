Soldier pleads guilty to attempted child sexual abuse and child pornography crimes during court-martial at Fort Huachuca

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – A soldier pleaded guilty to attempted sexual abuse of a child and possession and distribution of child pornography during his court-martial at the Fort Huachuca Courtroom Feb. 10.



Pfc. Jack Sadler, 20, was sentenced by a military judge to nine years confinement, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge.



In Oct. 2024 while stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sadler, an Army AIT student in Signals Intelligence training, assigned to 344th Military Intelligence Battalion, 111th Military Intelligence Brigade, was caught in an Air Force Office of Special Investigations sting operation.



Sadler believed he was chatting online with a 14-year-old girl, but it was actually an Air Force OSI agent. He proceeded to have sexual conversations with the agent and even sent the agent child pornography despite believing he was communicating with a minor.



Sadler was arrested Oct. 25, 2024, waived his rights and confessed to possessing thousands of child pornography files and talking with underage girls online.



Air Force OSI and Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division agents jointly collaborated on this case, including witness interviews, potential victim interviews, and evidence transfers. Given that this investigation began on Oct. 20, 2024, and resulted in a conviction on Feb. 10, 2025, justice was achieved in just over three months.



“This case proves that the Office of Special Trial Counsel can achieve swift results, and our joint service investigators can quickly collaborate to achieve justice,” said Cpt. Michael J. Brown, lead prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division works diligently with our law enforcement and OSTC partners to prevent, investigate and prosecute serious crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Olga Morales, Army CID Southwest Field Office. “We’ll continue to hold accountable those who engage in criminal acts and remain steadfast in our efforts to create safe communities.”



Based on the terms of his plea agreement, Sadler could have been sentenced anywhere between nine and 15 years confinement and a mandatory dishonorable discharge. He will serve his prison sentence at the Midwest Joint Regional Confinement Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.



Upon release from prison Sadler will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was investigated by Army CID Southwest Field Office, Fort Cavazos, Texas, and Air Force OSI, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. It was prosecuted by Brown and Cpt. Max Ausdemore, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, Fort Huachuca, Ariz.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

