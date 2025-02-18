Evans undergoes Joint Commission survey

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Evans Army Community Hospital received the highest score amongst all military healthcare facilities in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2024 assessment released Nov. 15, 2024. The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization that focuses on healthcare quality. Leapfrog evaluates hospital safety measures such as errors, injuries, and infections. Their grading system uses more than 30 national performance indicators. see less | View Image Page

Surveyors from The Joint Commission visited Evans Army Community Hospital Feb. 4-7, 2025, to evaluate the facility for triennial re-accreditation.



The Joint Commission is a global enterprise driver of quality improvement and patient safety in health care. They provide leading practices, unmatched knowledge and expertise, and rigorous standards to help organizations across the continuum of care toward zero harm.



“As part of our commitment to safe, world-class patient care, EACH partners with the TJC for voluntary triennial surveys which provide us with objective feedback on ways to reduce risk” said Nick Pacella, the EACH Deputy to the Commander for Quality & Safety . “During the survey we were recognized for having fewer findings than like hospitals across the country and for having a staff culture of engagement in patient safety.”



Pacella says the organization’s success is directly linked to the significant efforts and contributions of employees throughout the facility.



“We are proud to recognize the commitment of the entire team and for their outstanding dedication and professionalism in facilitating a successful Joint Commission survey at our hospital,” Pacella said. “Their meticulous preparation, seamless coordination, and unwavering commitment to excellence ensured a smooth and efficient survey process.”



During the survey, EACH was evaluated on its ability to navigate complex logistics, demonstrate its commitment to safety and uphold the highest standards of care.



“The feedback we received from the TJC survey validates our culture of safety and highlights how we continuously work to improve patient care every day,” said Col. Matthew Mapes, EACH commander. “Throughout the intensive week-long evaluation and the months of preparation leading up to it, these teams exemplified leadership, attention to detail, and a deep commitment to patient safety and regulatory excellence. Thank you to the entire hospital team for your exceptional service, professionalism, and commitment to excellence in health care !”



Now that the survey is complete, the hospital will focus on resolving any findings noted by the survey team .