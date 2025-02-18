AFCEC Commander Visits D-M

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The commander of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center visited Davis-Monthan, Ariz., on Feb. 12, 2025.



Brig. Gen. Patrick Miller toured DM’s facilities and met with Airmen and civilians who live on base to address their needs in housing and facility maintenance.



The visit was part of AFCEC's commitment to supporting Airmen and their families by ensuring they have the necessary resources to be successful.

After the tour, Miller held an all call with base personnel where he discussed the role of AFCEC and its work in supporting the Air Force's mission to operate, sustain and defend installations across the globe.



“AFCEC is the execution arm of the Air Force,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Miller. “We take the policy and direction set by the headquarters and put it into practice on the ground. Whether it’s energy resilience, housing or environmental compliance, we are here to support your missions and make sure you have what you need to succeed.”



Miller explained that AFCEC oversees a wide variety of functions, including construction, environmental restoration, cybersecurity and disaster recovery.



He also emphasized the importance of understanding the challenges installations face firsthand and how base visits help bridge the gap between his headquarters and those who live on Air Force bases around the world.



“One of the biggest reasons I’m here today is to get perspective,” Miller said. “Coming here and talking with you helps us adjust to, and understand, your needs. We want to hear your challenges and take that feedback back to help improve how we do things.”



The visit was part of a larger effort to visit two to three bases each month, ensuring AFCEC leadership stays connected with personnel at the ground level.



“I’ve been in your shoes,” Miller said. “I’ve been a squadron commander, a group commander, and a wing commander, and I know how important it is to understand what’s really going on at the installations.”



Miller’s visit reaffirmed the critical role that AFCEC plays in supporting the Air Force's operational readiness and the well-being of its personnel.



Through his leadership, the center continues to enhance the infrastructure and capabilities that sustain the Air Force's mission worldwide.

