ARCWERX Workshop: Empowering Innovation and Transforming the Military Ecosystem

WICHITA, Kan. – Look closely at the changes unfolding around you, whether subtle shifts or bold transformations, everywhere you turn, innovation is shaping the community and the very spaces where you work. These changes did not happen by chance, they were the result of an Airman with a spark of creativity, a drive to improve and the courage to bring an idea to life.



It is that very drive that led Airmen from the 190th Air Refueling Wing to volunteer for the opportunity to learn more about ARCWERX and its innovative impact on the Department of Defense and the Air National Guard. The ARCWERX Defense Innovation Workshop, held from February 11-13, 2025, brought Airmen from across the Midwest together for a three-day event centered around collaboration, creativity and problem-solving.



Over the course of the workshop, participants immersed themselves in hands-on exercises, embracing a platform where ideas could evolve, new solutions could take shape and every Airman could contribute to operational transformation in a constantly shifting world. ARCWERX serves as an innovation hub, revolutionizing how the military addresses both longstanding and emerging challenges. While innovation is often defined as the development of new solutions for high-demand needs or unmet issues, it is not just about groundbreaking inventions, it is about seizing every opportunity to improve and evolve the systems already in place.



On the first day, participants were introduced to the ARCWERX ethos: “Innovation is not about creating something new, but improving something already built.” This message reinforced that innovation does not always mean starting from scratch. Some of the most impactful ideas come from enhancing existing systems—optimizing the tools, processes and technologies we already use to support mission readiness. ARCWERX offers Airmen the chance to take their ideas and turn them into real-world solutions that have the power to transform not only their immediate work environments but the broader military ecosystem as well.



Highlighting the importance of teamwork, sustainability and real-world problem-solving, Airmen were encouraged to think beyond the “cool factor” of new technology and focus on solutions that elevate mission readiness and effectiveness. The overall goal was to introduce sustainable, viable solutions for lasting impact.



“The military ecosystem thrives on collaboration,” said Capt. Jared Boyer, Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation, ANG. “Airmen have unique insights into the challenges they face, but by collaborating with innovators, universities and industry partners, the problem-solving capacity grows.”



This collaborative mindset emphasizes that innovation is not a solitary effort. It thrives within cross-functional teams, or Spark Cells, which combine individuals from various fields to bring diverse perspectives, skills and expertise to the table. By working together, the likelihood of success increases and creative solutions can flourish, ultimately driving more effective outcomes for the mission.



Throughout the workshop, participants were guided through the innovation lifecycle, from identifying problems to building proof-of-concepts and prototypes. Facilitators stressed the importance of defining the problem before seeking solutions, ensuring that the innovation project is focused directly on issues that truly matter to Airmen and their daily missions.



“Start with the problem,” advised Steven McKnew, an ARCWERX facilitator. “It is easy to get caught up in the excitement of a shiny new idea, but true innovation starts with understanding where improvements are needed most.”



Attendees participated in hands-on sessions, where they designed and pitched their own innovative solutions. These exercises demonstrated the practicality of transforming abstract ideas into tangible outcomes, an essential skill when seeking funding or support from leadership.



The workshop’s impact extended beyond individual participants, shedding light on how innovation ecosystems can thrive at the local, organizational and military-wide levels. By fostering collaboration with local universities, business owners and other partners, ARCWERX bridges the gap between the military and the civilian sector, allowing a seamless exchange of ideas and solutions. This approach fosters innovation at all levels, driving progress and strengthening the relationship between the military and external partnerships.



“Project success and scalability isn’t just about solving problems at the wing level,” said McKnew. “It is about ensuring that solutions can scale across the Department of Defense and eventually throughout an entire industry.”



Creating space for innovation to thrive is crucial to empowering Airmen at all levels by providing them with the tools, resources and training to become innovators themselves. ARCWERX is helping build a culture where all Airmen, regardless of rank or Air Force Speciality Code, can contribute to mission success.



By empowering Airmen to create and lead small, cross-functional teams, also known as Spark Cells, this training encouraged participants to think about sustainability and long-term success. “Once you’ve created something, make sure you’ve trained the right people to maintain it,” said McKnew. This focus ensures that innovations continue to provide value long after they have been implemented.



As the workshop concluded, participants were encouraged to reflect on the next steps in their own innovation journeys. Whether pursuing a master’s degree in innovation through ARCWERX’s ongoing training programs or pitching ideas to commanders, the message was clear: innovation is a continuous process that requires dedication, collaboration and adaptability.



“The military ecosystem is constantly evolving, and we need to be just as adaptable,” said Maj. Brian Vickers, Civil Engineer Officer, 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard. “Innovation gives us the tools to keep moving forward and to continuously improve.”



As participants left the workshop, they did so with a renewed sense of purpose, eager to bring their ideas back to their units and contribute to the next chapter of innovation within the Air National Guard. With creativity, collaboration and the right resources, Airmen can not only enhance the military ecosystem but empower themselves and their peers to stay engaged, inspired and ready to lead in the evolving world of defense innovation.

