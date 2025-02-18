AFSOUTH Foreign Liaison Officers Tour AFTAC WC-135

Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Westra, special equipment operator assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Jenkins | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Westra, special equipment operator assigned to the 21st Surveillance Squadron, Det. 1, right, shows Colombian Air Force Col. Alejandro Leguizamón, Air Forces Southern Foreign Liaison Officer, left, how atmospheric particles and gaseous effluents are collected during a WC-135 Constant Phoenix tour, Feb. 13, 2025 at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona. The hands-on immersion provided valuable background and broadened perspectives on U.S. Air Force capabilities, reinforcing the U.S. military’s ongoing commitment to fostering international cooperation and ensuring security and stability in the U.S. Southern Command region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Andrea Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - Air Forces Southern Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO) toured a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft Feb. 13, 2025, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to strengthen military partnerships and enhance regional security cooperation.



The officers, who represent air forces from six South American nations, were given the opportunity to get a firsthand look and talk to aircrew about the aircraft’s capabilities and its role in nuclear-treaty monitoring, reinforcing transparency and collaboration in countering nuclear threats.



“The opportunity to engage with our partners and share the capabilities of the WC-135 reinforces our commitment to regional security and transparency,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob English, Chief, Theater Security Cooperation Plans and Programs. “I think it is very important for FLOs to have the opportunity to experience the aircraft firsthand and speak with the operators.



The FLOs who represent Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Ecuador gained insight into the aircraft’s mission and capabilities, fostering stronger ties to support future collaborations in detecting and deterring nuclear threats in the region.



“Our Air Force has a nuclear mission, and for our partners, understanding the mission of this aircraft and its collection requirements is crucial” added English. “We need baseline data—if something were to happen in the region and we don’t have that baseline, there’s nothing to compare it to.”



The WC-135, which traveled from the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, plays a critical role in nuclear treaty monitoring by collecting airborne effluents and particulates.



“The WC-135 mission was very interesting,” said Brazilian air force Col. Leonardo Macedo, Foreign Liaison Officer and fighter pilot. I didn’t know much about it before, but it plays a crucial role—especially in demystifying or preventing misunderstandings that have happened in the past. I think it’s an important mission. I don’t know of many other squadrons around the world that perform this type of mission, one that actively contributes to a safer environment for everyone.”



“At the beginning of our briefing, the presenters used the word ‘transparency,’ and I believe that is one of the most important aspects of building strong relationships” said Macedo. “As nations, we share the same objectives, so when we have the opportunity to be invited to see more assets in the inventory and learn about the U.S. Air Force mission, it strengthens our relationship. We can take this information back to our country, better understand U.S. operations, and see how these efforts contribute to building stronger partnerships.”



FLOs serve as key representatives of their home nations’ air forces within Air Forces Southern, the air component of U.S. Southern Command. They facilitate communication, coordination, and cooperation between the U.S. and partner nations, strengthening military relationships and enhancing regional security efforts.



“I think it was a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the U.S. Air Force,” said Macedo. “Coming from the crew perspective, it’s easy for us to connect, understand, and see future interactions.”



“At the end of the day, we now have a better understanding of the U.S. Air Force mission” added Macedo. “It’s not so different from ours, despite the specialization in aviation--we share the same goals and objectives, and this was a great opportunity.”



The Air Force Technical Applications Center routinely conducts air sampling missions worldwide and is actively working with the U.S. State Department and combatant commands to expand its reach in Central and South America. Strengthening these partnerships ensures a shared understanding of capabilities and enhances cooperation in monitoring nuclear activity.



During their visit, the FLOs also toured a HC-130J Combat King II and EC-130H Compass Call from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, further broadening their awareness of U.S. Air Force operations and capabilities.



“Beyond understanding the mission sets of these aircraft, this was also an opportunity to strengthen relationships," said English. “Meeting the operators and technicians who perform this mission, interacting with AFSOUTH personnel, and engaging with one another reinforces our partnership. We are all in this together, facing common threats, and teamwork is essential.”



This hands-on immersion provided valuable background and broadened perspectives on USAF capabilities, reinforcing the U.S. military’s ongoing commitment to fostering international cooperation and ensuring security and stability in the SOUTHCOM region.