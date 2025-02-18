MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Armed Services YMCA hosted the Pendleton Pantry grand reopening at the AYSMCA on base. After being temporarily closed for improvements, the pantry moved to a larger space within the ASYMCA with the aim of improving facilitation for the growing needs of military families, which means that military families have more access to nutritious food and other essential resources.



The Pendleton Pantry is a donation-based organization that fights against food insecurity for active-duty military personnel and their families. In 2024, the Pantry served 4,279 individuals and 2,836 families and is on track to distribute over 100,000 lbs. of food to over 2,800 families in 2025. This January alone, they distributed 9,056 lbs. of food, an average of 35 lbs. per family, which resulted in a 40% increase from last year.



"This growth is a testament to the unwavering support of our partners, volunteers and donors, as well as the resilience of our military families who continue to serve our nation with honor," said Samantha Holt, the executive director for MCB Camp Pendleton ASYMCA.



The MCB Camp Pendleton ASYMCA believes that putting food on the table should not be a challenge for struggling military families, a demographic that already faces challenges like deployments, relocations, and the high cost of living in Southern California. Therefore, the organization aims to alleviate these burdens by offering a selection of fresh produce, non-perishable items, and other essentials, as well as the ability to access resources discreetly and without judgment.



"This organization has been a tremendous support for [my family]. It provides much-needed assistance with food, clothes, and diapers and made a significant difference to [us]. I'm truly grateful for everything they've done and continue to do," said Cpl. Jacquelyn Hernandez, an MCB Camp Pendleton AYSMCA member and single mother of four. "This resource has been invaluable not just to me but also to many active-duty members, their dependents and families in similar situations," Hernandez added.



Hernandez was one of the many service members who Pendleton Pantry aims to support through nutritional assistance in the face of the increased cost of living.



MCB Camp Pendleton ASYMCA invites the community to support the Pendleton Pantry by volunteering and spreading its news of food insecurity relief. The Pendleton Pantry is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 200090 Ash Road, Camp Pendleton, CA, 92055. Register before attending at:

https://operations.daxko.com/Online/5315/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?keywords=&program_id=TMP15588&expanded=categories,locations&coming_soon=False&category_ids=TAG7986&all_categories=false&location_ids=B484&all_locations=false&date_ranges[0].start=&date_ranges[0].end=&birth_dates=

