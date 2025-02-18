New Benefit! Health Care Flexible Spending Accounts Now Available for Service Members

Courtesy Photo | A Health Care Flexible Spending Account is a new benefit for service members. It’s a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Health Care Flexible Spending Account is a new benefit for service members. It’s a financial tool that allows you to set aside pre-tax earnings to pay for eligible medical, dental, and vision health expenses. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Did you know that you can now save money with a Health Care Flexible Spending Account? An HCFSA is a new benefit for service members. It’s a financial tool that allows you to set aside pre-tax earnings to pay for eligible medical, dental, and vision health expenses.

If you're an eligible service member, you can sign up for an HCFSA for the first time between March 3 and March 31 at www.fsafeds.gov. You can contribute anywhere between $100 and $3,300 to your HCFSA.



TRICARE officials explained that an HCFSA is NOT part of the TRICARE program, and it’s not an insurance product. Enrollment in TRICARE doesn’t mean that you’re automatically enrolled in an HCFSA.



Eligibility

• Those eligible to enroll in an HCFSA include:

• Members of the regular (active) component,

• Members of the reserve components performing Active Guard Reserve (AGR) duty,

• Members of the National Guard performing AGR duty,

• Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, including Reserve Component Managers, when performing active duty for more than 180 days.



Common covered expenses

Here are some common expenses that your HCFSA can cover:

• Medical: copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles

• Dental: exams, cleanings, X-rays, and braces

• Vision: exams, contact lenses and supplies, eyeglasses, and laser eye surgery

• Wellness services: massage therapy, chiropractor, and acupuncture

• Prescription medications and prescribed over-the-counter medications

• Over-the-counter healthcare items: bandages, pregnancy tests, and blood pressure monitors



The IRS determines what expenses are considered eligible. You can find a complete list of eligible and ineligible expenses on www.fsafeds.gov.



How to enroll

The Special Enrollment Period is from March 3 to March 31. To enroll during this time, go to www.fsafeds.gov, and follow these instructions:

1. Select “Qualifying Life Event” from the Enroll dropdown menu.

2. Select the QLE titled “Special Enrollment Period for Members of the Uniformed Services March 3-31.”

3. Enter the date you’re enrolling as your QLE event date.

4. Follow the remaining instructions.



After March 31, eligible service members may only enroll in an HCFSA during Federal Benefits Open Season through FSAFEDS. However, there are some life circumstances, called QLEs, that allow you to change your election throughout the calendar year.

To learn more about QLEs and how to enroll in an HCFSA, visit www.fsafeds.gov.