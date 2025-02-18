TOCRON-10 Holds Change of Command

Tactical Operations Control Squadron (TOCRON) 10 “The Kraken” held a change of command ceremony, Jan 16. The ceremony, a longstanding Navy tradition, marking the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to the next. Cmdr. Grant H. Regelin was relieved by Cmdr. Melendez as the commanding officer of TOCRON-10.



Accompanying Regelin as guest speaker for the ceremony was retired Navy Cmdr. Michael T. Zanski, his father-in-law and mentor. Presiding over the ceremony was Capt. J. T. Pianetta, commodore of Command Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing 10, who presented Regelin with the Meritorious Service Medal, to recognize his outstanding leadership and the squadron's accomplishments during his time in command. Under Regelin's leadership, TOCRON-10 experienced significant growth, supported various global operations, strengthened tactical capabilities, and enhanced readiness for the Navy’s mission.



Regelin expressed his gratitude to TOCRON-10 during his farewell address commenting, "I can honestly say that I’ve never been more proud to serve alongside such a dedicated, resilient, and capable group of men and women. It’s been an absolute privilege to serve with you, I wish you all the very best."



Regelin will continue his career at Carrier Strike Group 9, in San Diego.



Melendez, a native of Groton, Connecticut, is an experienced officer with a comprehensive background in the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance community. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and has completed multiple operational tours, including with Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 and Special Projects Patrol Squadron (VPU) 2.



In his first remarks as the commanding officer, Melendez stated, “Team Kraken, every day you humble and inspire me with examples of caring for each other and the command. The pride and professionalism of the Kraken family run true and run deep. Every one of you has an important role to play, and together we will continue to build a legacy of caring and greatness in all we do: on the watch floor, in the gear bay, on deployment in the field and in the TOC, you all are the true standard bearers for TacMobile support to Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force.”



TOCRON-10 is a critical component of the Navy's global operations, employing both sea and shore duty sailors in a detachment concept to support the operations of the P-8A Poseidon squadrons around the world. With six expeditionary Mobile Tactical Operations Center detachments, two shore Tactical Operation Centers, and a CVN Tactical Support Center. TOCRON-10 plays a vital role in ensuring the success of Navy operations across the globe.



As the ceremony concluded, both Regelin and Melendez expressed their gratitude to the squadron’s Sailors and families for their support. The leadership change marks a continued commitment to excellence, readiness, and operational success for TOCRON-10.

