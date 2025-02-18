U.S. Army medical team renders aid to Polish allies following vehicle accident

Courtesy Photo | Group photo of (From left to right) Pfc. Jesse Schnarrs, Pfc. Jayla Seymour, Cpl....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Group photo of (From left to right) Pfc. Jesse Schnarrs, Pfc. Jayla Seymour, Cpl. Perez, Spc. Andrew Hunt, medics from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division taken in Poland February 18, 2025. These medics rendered first aid to NATO allies after a traffic accident that occurred last month near the Drowsko Pomorskie Training Center in Poland. 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment is deployed to the U.S. European Command Theater in support Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners. see less | View Image Page

By: 1st Lt. Aidan Reilly, Capt. Andrew Cannon, and Maj. Doni Wong



POLAND - U.S. Army medics from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division rendered first aid to NATO allies after a traffic accident last month near the Drowsko Pomorskie Training Center in Poland.



Staff Sgt. Cody Bryant, Pfc. Andrew Hunt, Pfc. Jesse Schnarrs, and Pfc. Jayla Seymore were participating in regularly scheduled training when their convoy discovered two damaged vehicles to include a Polish Light Medium Tactical Vehicle.



Recognizing the potential for injuries, the U.S. Army medical team, pulled over their Field Litter Ambulance and dismounted to assess the situation further.



Once they reached the crashed vehicles, the medics evaluated the occupants and assessed they escaped any serious injuries, sustaining only superficial wounds. While no life-threatening injuries were noted, one Polish solider described the passenger side mirror exploding on impact, which embedded glass shards into his face.



“During our assessment, we observed minor cuts across the face,” Hunt said.



“But due to the nature of the injuries and the potential presence of glass shards in the cuts, we had to be very careful when handling the injured person as it was difficult to determine if all foreign objects had been removed,” Seymor added.



Given the uncertainty surrounding the extent of the passenger’s injuries, Byrant, the platoon sergeant for the battalion’s medical platoon, decided to have his medics remain with their patient until local Polish Emergency Medical Services arrived. This precautionary measure ensured that the injured individual would receive comprehensive medical attention, any necessary advanced medical care, and avoid further unintentional injury.



“My Medics understood what was happening and did what needed to be done,” Bryant said. “They performed their duties and did it professionally. I couldn’t be prouder.”



After successfully handing over the care of those injured to the EMS team, the medics concluded their involvement at the scene. With the situation stabilized and proper medical care rendered, they continued with their operations to establish a ROLE 1 in support of the battalion’s live fire training.



“This is a testament to the professionalism we strive for in our organization,” said Capt. Andrew Cannon, the medics’ company commander. “These Soldiers proved that they are experts in their profession and a cohesive team who will succeed in any circumstance.”



“Those Soldiers did exactly what I would expect any Soldier from 1-67 AR to do,” stated Lt. Col. Robert Humphrey, the battalion commander. “It was a perfect example of what happens when training and preparation converge with fate – their instincts kicked in and they took action to give medical treatment to injured Soldiers. I’m incredibly proud of each of them. They could have bypassed the accident with other traffic, but they were trained for a scenario like that, and they jumped right into action. I am grateful that they were there when it happened and that they could provide care.”



This event serves as a reminder of the importance of training so that Soldiers are prepared to perform whenever they are called upon, as well as the overarching professionalism and teamwork between two allies.



1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment is deployed to the U.S. European Command Theater in support Operation Assure, Deter, and Reinforce as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.