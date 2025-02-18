The Oyola Story - A Family's Deep Reserve

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson | The Oyola Family poses together at their home after their last day in the office...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson | The Oyola Family poses together at their home after their last day in the office before their permanent change of station, Jan. 30, Charlotte, NC . SSG Luis Jose Oyola recounted a harrowing experience when his one-year-old son was diagnosed with Primary HLH (Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis) following what initially appeared to be a routine ear infection. The family endured months of treatment, including chemotherapy and a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his wife, amidst immense emotional and physical challenges. see less | View Image Page

Story by SSG Luis Jose Oyola





Life often presents challenges that test not just our strength, but the very fabric of who we are. For me and my family, December 2021 was one such moment—a time when we were called to fight a battle we never imagined. It was a journey of love, faith, and resilience that reaffirmed our belief in the power of family, community, and service.



In September 2021, our 1-year-old son fell ill with what seemed like a routine ear infection. But as days turned into weeks, his health rapidly declined. Despite multiple visits to his primary doctor, the root cause eluded us. By December, his condition had deteriorated so severely that he suffered a stroke in the early hours of the morning. My wife and I were able to act quickly, and he was rushed to the hospital, where the unimaginable became clear: his immune system had turned against him, relentlessly attacking his organs.



The diagnosis was Primary HLH (Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis), a rare genetic condition that demanded immediate and aggressive treatment. Our son faced this battle head-on with a strength and courage that inspired us daily. He endured months of chemotherapy, multiple procedures, and endless hospital stays with a resilience that reminded us of the extraordinary spirit within him.



On April 14, 2022, our son received a life-saving bone marrow transplant, and in a beautiful act of love and sacrifice, my wife was his donor. Watching her give a part of herself to save our son was a testament to the unbreakable bond of family. This journey was not just about surviving—it was about standing united, leaning on each other, and finding strength in the most challenging moments.



We were blessed with one of the best medical teams who could have treated HLH. Their expertise, dedication, and compassion made an unimaginable situation manageable. Alongside them, our coworkers from the Army G8 finance section stood by us every step of the way. They were more than colleagues—they became an extended family, helping us shoulder the burdens and reminding us that we were not alone.



Through it all, one constant guided us: our faith in God. In the darkest moments, when fear and uncertainty loomed large, we found comfort in prayer and trust in His plan. It was God who gave us the strength to face each day, to support our son, and to believe that better days were ahead.



We are also profoundly grateful for the support of the Army. As a Reservist, I’ve always valued the sense of purpose and service that comes with wearing the uniform. But it was during this journey that I truly saw the depth of what the Army provides—not just a mission, but a family. The Army insurance, TRICARE, covered over $2 million in medical expenses, ensuring that our son received the best possible care without financial worry. This support was life-changing and allowed us to focus entirely on his recovery.



Today, as our son continues to grow stronger, I reflect on this journey with immense gratitude. It has been a testament to the power of resilience, the strength of community, and the unwavering love of family. He is our little warrior, and his courage has taught us more about perseverance than we ever thought possible.



For those considering service in the Army Reserve, know this: it’s not just a commitment to your country; it’s a commitment to a community that stands with you through every battle—both on and off the field. The lessons I’ve learned as a Reservist—discipline, adaptability, and perseverance—prepared me to face this personal battle, and the support I received from my Army family reaffirmed why I chose to serve.



Let this story be a reminder: no matter the challenge, you are never alone. With faith, family, and community by your side, there is no obstacle too great. Whether you’re stepping into service or standing by your loved ones, your strength and courage can change lives—just as it did for my family.