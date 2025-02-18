101st (AASLT) selects team for 2025 Lacerda Cup Combatives Competition

Photo By Spc. Joseph Enoch | Sgt. Michael Fields and Spc. Brayan Graciano from the 101st Airborne Division (Air...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Enoch | Sgt. Michael Fields and Spc. Brayan Graciano from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete for a spot in the Lacerda Cup Combatives Team during selection at the fight house on Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb. 13, 2025. The Lacerda Cup Selection is a tournament that tests the combatant's abilities and those selected will represent the 101st at the 2025 Lacerda Cup later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Enoch) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) held its combatives team assessment and selection for the 2025 Lacerda Cup, Feb. 11-13, 2025. The Lacerda Cup is an Army wide combatives tournament that tests a Soldier’s skills in grappling, striking and endurance.



“We want to make sure the team is ready by doing this,” said Sgt. 1st Class James Shindo, Chief Trainer of the 101st Airborne Division Combatives Team. “We already know that they’re the best in the XVIII Airborne Corps, I have no doubt they’re the best in the Army.”



The first day of selection consisted of grappling. Soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat benefit greatly from grappling skills. The competitors took part in multiple three minute rounds grappling with different opponents.

“I come from a strong wrestling background so grappling comes naturally to me,” said Spc. Clint Worley, a competitor from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. “I’ve also really improved on my striking since joining the Combatives Team. It's the thing I struggle with the most.”



Day two of selection had the competitors work on striking. Just as the day prior, they conducted three minute rounds then switched partners.

“We want to make sure they are able to fight even when tired, because that’s how the competition is going to be,” said Sgt. Nathan George, 101st Combatives Team Instructor.



The last day of selection had the competitors start off with a five kilometer run; just over three miles. The quicker they finished the more time they had to rest for the last event, which was a culmination of everything they went over. Competitors demonstrated their knowledge of both grappling and striking as they endured multiple six minute rounds. After the fights were over Shindo gave a briefing to the competitors about recovery and the actual Lacerda Cup Competition.



“They’ll have plenty of time to recover between now and April when we go down to Ft. Moore where the competition is being held,” said Shindo, “I’m really looking forward to going down there with this team and winning the Lacerda Cup.”