Corps of Engineers seeks public input on Lock and Dam 7 outdraft project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will host an open house on its Lock and Dam 7 outdraft weir modification project Feb. 27, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the Nursing Center at Viterbo University, 10th Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin. There is no formal presentation scheduled.



An outdraft means a “pulling” toward a downstream dam. The primary focus of this project is to develop a short-term implementation strategy to make navigation safer, which includes plans, specifications and construction to modify the weir structure during the 2025 navigation season. Phase 1 of the project included data collection, design modeling and pilot testing of proposed solutions, concluding in fiscal year 2024.



“The outdraft makes predictable and consistent maneuverability challenging, which could potentially cause a fatality. The increased risk to the navigation mission made this a top priority for the district, so our project completion timeline was developed to maintain that level of emphasis,” said Billy Thomson, project manager.



The Corps of Engineers is in the process of conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act and anticipates releasing this document today. A final determination on the draft Environmental Assessment, EA, will be made following the public review period. A copy of the draft EA will be available at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. Upon release of the draft, comments will be accepted for a 30-day period.



Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to amanda.c.goldstein@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678. Special accommodations for the meeting should be directed to Amanda Goldstein no later than Feb. 24.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.19.2025