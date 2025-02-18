Navy Chaplain Strengthens Warfighter Resiliency at NMRTC Rota

ROTA, Spain – As the military faces increasing operational demands, ensuring warfighter resiliency is paramount. Navy chaplains play a vital role in enhancing force readiness providing spiritual, moral, and personal support to service members and their families.



At Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Brady Rentz, better known as “Chaps,” is strengthening the commands resiliency efforts ensuring Sailors are prepared to meet mission requirements across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



“Serving in the Navy allows me to serve the warfighters of our nation,” said Rentz. “I am able to dedicate my pastoral skills and abilities to those that are called to do some of our nation's most difficult work.”



Chaplains serve as force multipliers, helping military personnel navigate high-stress environments, operational deployments, and the mental demands of servicer. They provide confidential counseling, ethical advisement, and crisis intervention, and help ensure service members remain mentally, emotionally, and spiritually ready for any contingency. At overseas military hospitals, Navy chaplains work closely with medical staff to provide holistic care to all patients and staff.



Since arriving in the fall of 2024, Rentz has spearheaded several resiliency-building efforts to include a monthly newsletter, “Warfighter Equipped.” In the newsletter Rentz, shares leadership highlights, mental toughness strategies, and highlights Sailors who exemplify resilience and high-performance standards. Additionally, as a key member of the commands Expanded Operational Stress Control team -- a Culture of Excellence initiative – Rentz applies evidence-based practices to build resiliency through peer support, self-care, and connectedness.



“Each day, I have the ability to meet people where they are,” says Rentz. “I can be present and serve each individual’s spiritual needs and follow up helping them navigate a particular season in their life.”



“Regaining a chaplain billet is a game changer for our warfighters,” said commanding officer, Capt. William Scouten. “Spiritual resilience is a key component to operational success, and Chaps is dedicated to our Sailors and Marines, providing them the support they need to stay in the fight.”

NMRTC Rota will further soon expand its spiritual support team with the arrival of Religious Program Specialist Third Class Eduardo Aldana, further strengthening the commands ability to prepare Sailors and civilians for increased demands.



As the Navy continues to navigate complex, global missions, chaplains will play an increasingly vital role in supporting warfighters, building leaders, and strengthening the force. Rentz work at NMRTC Rota serves as a model for how spiritual resilience directly enhances combat readiness and mission effectiveness.



Reflecting on his past experience, Rentz recalled one of his proudest moments while deployed aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24) where he supported Sailors and Marines in an expeditionary environment.



“Seeing God work in their lives—offering protection, comfort, and strength in difficult times—was inspiring,” said Rentz. “In most challenging environments, I’ve witnessed how faith and resilience empower warfighters to push forward and accomplish the mission.”



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota’s strategic location in the Iberian Peninsula makes it a critical asset in supporting global medical missions throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, ensuring readiness and expertise for any contingency.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

