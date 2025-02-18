Healthier Hearts and Brighter Smiles at Naval Hospital Bremerton

It was a heartfelt occasion worth smiling about.



Naval Hospital Bremerton recognized February as American Heart Month and National Children’s Dental Health Month by combining the two into one educational event, February 13, 2025.



What do these two awareness campaigns have in common?



“We engaged with the children in participating in activities designed to teach them how to brush and floss their teeth and how to identify foods, which are not only good for their teeth, but for their heart as well,” said Patricia Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness coordinator.



American Dental Association studies show poor oral health increases the number of bacteria in your mouth. Along with tooth decay, bacteria can spread through the bloodstream to other parts of the body. If the bacteria reach someone’s heart, the risk becomes higher of suffering from such debilitating illnesses as endocarditis, atherosclerosis, and stroke.



Skinner said that connecting dental health and heart health education in youth, “can be challenging when we don’t have enough resources to make an impact.”



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Division of Oral Health, more than half of children 6 to 8 years old have had at least one cavity. If untreated, tooth decay can cause cavities, toothache, gum disease, and tooth loss.



“We want to help them discover how beautiful their smiles are when their teeth are healthy,” said Skinner.



The good news is that cavities and associated health problems are preventable. Here are suggestions from the CDC to support oral health:

Practice good oral hygiene:

• Brush twice daily with a soft bristle toothbrush and toothpaste with fluoride.

• Floss daily.

• Replace toothbrush every three months

Regular dental visits:

• Pregnancy increases the chances of gum disease and cavities. Visit the dentist before the baby’s arrival.

• Children should visit a dentist by their first birthday.

• All family members should discuss with their dentist how frequently they must schedule their dental checks.

• Ask the dentist about water fluoride where you live, dental sealants, and mouthwashes.

• Avoid negative or scary comments about dental visits. Help children develop a pleasant attitude toward dental care.

Eat healthily:

• Maintain a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, proteins, and grains.

• Avoid sticky and hard foods that can harm teeth.

• Limit sugar intake.



By promoting good oral and heart health habits, NHB is helping young beneficiaries grow up to live healthier lives, one smile – and healthy heart - at a time.

