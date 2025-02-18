Navy Expanded Access to Childcare in 2024, Continued Growth Plans for 2025

Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) — Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy...... read more read more Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 22, 2022) — Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, interacts with children at Gridley Child Development Center (CDC) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a base tour. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – The Navy Child and Youth Program (CYP) has made significant strides in improving access to and quality of child care.



Since the start of FY23, the program has reduced the waitlist for Child Development Centers (CDCs) and School Age Care (SAC) by 50%. The number of children with unmet childcare needs dropped from approximately 5,000 to about 2,500 by October 2024.



“The Navy is committed to improving Quality of Service and a significant part of that is child care,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command, which oversees Navy CYP. “Readiness suffers when Sailors and their families lack dependable, high-quality child care. That’s why we invested an additional $51.7 million to grow our childcare services, including increasing staff salaries and benefits as well as boosting subsidies for community and family childcare spaces.”



IMPROVING QUALITY OF CARE

In FY 2024, Navy CYP introduced several initiatives to improve the quality of care. These included updating staffing models at CDCs and adding management support to address the complex needs of children in care. Additional classroom staff have been authorized to assist with managing complex behaviors, particularly in preschool classrooms.



Management training has been enhanced with in-person sessions focused on prevention strategies and protective factors to reduce incidents within CYP settings. Additionally, a new rest period policy and in-service training days have been implemented to support the health, wellness, and professional development of CYP staff.



To improve reporting and safety, clear incident reporting requirements have been established, ensuring timely documentation and enabling trend analysis. These measures reflect CYP’s commitment to creating safe, supportive environments for children while providing staff with the necessary resources to succeed.



ADDRESSING STAFFING CHALLENGES

Consistent with municipal and commercial childcare programs, the Navy faces ongoing challenges in attracting qualified caregivers. A shortage of classroom staff has forced CDCs to operate below capacity to maintain the required staff-to-child ratios.



To address this, Navy CYP has focused on expanding capacity at installation CDCs by enhancing its workforce. Strategies include salary increases, recruitment and retention incentives, strategic marketing of CYP positions, and providing professional development opportunities. Additionally, CYP direct care staff receive childcare discounts of 100% for their first child and 20% for additional children, while management and support staff enjoy a 50% discount for their first child and 20% for others.



These efforts have had a measurable impact. As of September 2022, 75% of childcare positions were filled, and enrollment was at 76% capacity. By October 2024, staffing had increased to 88%, allowing the program to operate at 85% capacity.



FOCUS ON STAFF RETENTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE

Navy CYP has also launched initiatives to prioritize staff retention. In 2025, the program will introduce a new initiative called CARES (Culture, Accountability, Respect, Engagement, and Safety). This program aligns with CNIC’s core values and focuses on enhancing communication, supporting employee wellness, and addressing workplace concerns. By fostering a positive organizational culture, CARES aims to attract, develop, and retain high-quality staff.



STREAMLINING OPERATIONS

Navy CYP is also working to enhance efficiencies for families and staff. In FY25, the program will roll out a new Child and Youth Management System to streamline operations and improve the customer experience. This system will include a user-friendly parent portal to simplify paperwork and improve communication between parents and staff.



STRUCTURAL EXPANSION AND FACILITY UPGRADES

In addition to staffing and operational improvements, Navy CYP is expanding its physical infrastructure. Ongoing construction projects at CDCs on Naval Base Kitsap, Naval Base Point Loma, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek/Fort Story will add 978 childcare spaces and upgrade existing facilities. Over the next five years, 12 more CDC projects are scheduled, which will add approximately 2,000 additional spaces to the Navy’s CDC capacity.



The Navy is also investing in sustainment, restoration, and modernization (SRM) to improve or maintain the quality of its existing CDCs.



REPURPOSING EXISTING SPACES

To further expand capacity, the Navy has been converting underutilized community spaces into childcare facilities. Unused warehouses, chapels, community centers, and MWR spaces are being repurposed to meet the demand for child care. Recently, spaces at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Naval Air Station Patuxent River were converted into School Age Care facilities.



EXPANDING MILITARY CHILDCARE IN YOUR NEIGHRBORHOOD

The Navy has expanded its Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood (MCCYN) program, which provides community-based fee assistance to active duty families. As of October 2024, 8,623 children were enrolled in MCCYN, up from 4,100 at the start of FY23.



Additionally, the Navy is partnering with commercial childcare providers to secure dedicated spaces exclusively for military families. These spaces are integrated into the installation’s CDC inventory and managed through the Department of Defense’s request for care platform, militarychildcare.com.



LOOKING AHEAD

“Navy CYP has made significant progress in increasing enrollment across its programs,” said Maryann Coutino, Director of Navy CYP. “However, we still have about 2,500 children on our waitlist with unmet childcare needs. Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive strategy that includes staffing improvements, new facilities, and leveraging community resources. We are committed to steadily increasing childcare capacity to better support our service members and their families.”



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family.



Learn more by visiting CNIC’s website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ or following CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; X, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.