Frosty reservoir conditions increase importance of winter safety and first-responder partnerships

PITTSBURGH – Frozen lakes and snow-covered landscapes offer incredible sights for visitors at federal reservoirs, but a wintry stroll around icy waters can quickly turn dangerous in unexpected ways.



In recent years, park rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have responded to several winter-related accidents that put visitors’ lives at risk. Thanks to local partnerships, park rangers and first responders turned those potential disasters into emergency rescues.



“We’re stronger together,” said Bill Spring, resource manager for the Shenango River Lake, about his team’s active involvement with medical, fire, and law enforcement agencies. “Our local relationships help us work together in tandem for common goals and keep the public safe.”



A fall into the water could happen for any number of reasons: ice fishermen hauling heavy equipment onto a frozen lake not thick enough to hold their weight; hikers chasing after unleashed dogs onto thin ice; or drivers sinking their vehicles because snow obscured the edge between shoreline and water.



All these scenarios are real events that have put lives in danger.



In response to such incidents, rangers want to caution visitors about the risks frozen waters pose, even if they have no intention of taking an icy dip.



Here are some safety precautions to follow when visiting a reservoir in the Pittsburgh District during winter:



• Call the ranger station before visiting a lake or trail, so rangers are aware of your presence on site.



• Make sure others know where you are going and when to expect you back.



• Ice fishing is strongly discouraged at all reservoirs, even if the ice is reportedly thick enough to be considered safe.



• Always keep dogs on a leash to prevent pets from running off unexpectedly, especially on ice.



• Avoid driving near waterways during snowstorms that limit visibility.



• Avoid trails with reduced visibility and be aware of water flows beneath snow and ice.



• Sledding on steep earthen dams may seem exciting, but it is extremely dangerous and prohibited.



• Always bring a friend when braving the cold, so they can seek help in case of an accident.



• Bring an ice awl if participating in activities around ice.



• Familiarize yourself with the trails before visiting. Request a map from the ranger station or download an offline map in case you lose phone service.



• Be aware that phone service is often spotty around some lakes. Bring a radio in case of an emergency.



• Avoid reaching into the water with your arms to rescue someone else, including a pet, because you could risk falling in yourself. Instead, use an object to pull someone else out or call for help.



• Water temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit are dangerous and can lead to hypothermia. Air temperature and water temperature should not be treated the same.



“Winter conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous,” said Nicole Govan, lead ranger for the Pittsburgh District. “If visitors follow these safety tips, we can help avoid a lot of accidents.”



Winter safety is crucial even as warmer weather approaches, which can further destabilize ice conditions.



Some of these tips could have prevented vehicles and hikers from falling through the ice recently. Regardless, park staff and their local first-responder partners have responded quickly to save lives during recent incidents.



“Without our collaboration with local police, firefighters, and medical teams, the outcomes could have been far worse,” said Tim Hough, resource manager at Mosquito Creek Lake.



These partnerships do not happen only during emergencies, he said. Lake managers meet with partner agencies weekly or monthly to discuss public safety goals. They maintain strong relationships through regular communication, joint training exercises, and community engagement events.



Their bonds grow stronger during community safety days, “touch-a-truck” events, Earth Day cleanups, Eagle Fests and more, in which law enforcement, medical and fire responders give presentations to the public.



State and local partners also attend the annual Water Safety Night hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at PNC Park, which connects agencies with tens of thousands of fans to promote recreational safety.



“It’s very important to have these connections because park rangers have basic visitor-assistance training, but we rely on our partners for advanced medical and law enforcement support,” said Govan.



Some lake staff members also volunteer as firefighters in their communities, which further strengthens those bonds. Law enforcement and fire departments frequently train on search-and-rescue techniques at federal lands and reservoirs.



“I know every time I’ve dealt with the volunteer fire department, they have a special water rescue team, and they know our reservoir like the back of their hand,” said Hannah Smith, a ranger at Shenango River Lake.



Even with some of the best interagency partnerships, park rangers remind all visitors to always know their surroundings before venturing out into the cold and prevent wintry strolls from turning disastrous.



Visitors are encouraged to call or stop by the ranger station for safety tips specific to their activities so they can recreate safely and return in the future.



“Ultimately, we want all of our visitors to have a safe and fun experience when they come enjoy our beautiful lakes and parks,” Smith said.

