Navy Optometrist Recognized for Excellence in Vision Readiness

The U.S. Navy recognized Lt. Aidan Stubbs, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, as the Junior Navy Optometrist of the Year for her exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to vision readiness—an essential component of operational effectiveness.



Navy Optometrists provide both routine and acute eye care to military personnel, their families, and other beneficiaries worldwide.



“Lt. Stubb’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment directly enhance the vision readiness of our warfighters, and ensure they are prepared for any mission,” said Cmdr. Ann MacDonald, Navy Optometry Assistant Subspecialty leader.



Before arriving in Rota, Stubbs was recognized as the 2023 Optometry Extern Program Director of the Year for her role in training future optometrists. She also presented at the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) conference, highlighting Naval Hospital Rota’s success in reducing eyeglass fabrication time for helicopter squadrons from weeks to just days—vastly improving mission readiness.



In her role as Optometry Department Head, Stubbs leads a highly skilled team that provides comprehensive eye care. As a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Optometrists, she is considered as an expert in her field.



“Serving as a Navy Optometrist has been such a fulfilling career,” said Stubbs. “Whether on land, at sea or in the air, optimal vision is mission critical. Clear sight can mean the difference between mission success or failure.”



Located on the Iberian Peninsula, NMRTC Rota serves as a critical hub for global medical mission, supporting operations across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, ensuring readiness and expertise for any contingency.



Navy Medicine – comprising of more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2025 Date Posted: 02.19.2025 07:50 Story ID: 491006 Location: ROTA, ES Hometown: NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Optometrist Recognized for Excellence in Vision Readiness, by CDR Jenny Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.