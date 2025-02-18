Air Force advisory squadron supports exercise Justified Accord 2025

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Savannah Holohan, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Savannah Holohan, 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, discusses airspace operations at the Counter Insurgency, Terrorism and Stability Operations Center during exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 11, 2025. JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. The exercise runs from Feb. 10–21, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins) see less | View Image Page

NANYUKI, Kenya — Air advisors with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron (818 MSAS) took part in exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at the Counter Insurgency, Terrorism and Stability Operations Centre (CITSO) in Nanyuki, Kenya, Feb. 10-21.



Approximately 1,300 personnel from over 15 countries participated in JA25, U.S. Africa Command’s premier military exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the annual exercise enhances the ability of participating forces to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region.



"JA25 promotes coordination with regional partners, which is vital for regional stability. “My specific role is to ensure every soldier and warrior here receives tough, realistic training,” said U.S. Army Maj. Joshua LaFleur, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade operations advisor. "I gained an appreciation of the impact the field training exercise carries with our partners, who in some cases will return to real conflict and border security challenges."



This year’s iteration saw the operationalization of practical employment of peace and security as well as civilian harm mitigation concepts during the field training exercise for the first time. JA25 marks the third time the 818 MSAS has participated.



“We wanted to create an environment that was dynamic and complex, one that challenged participants, particularly in the flow of information driving decision making and the incorporation of air assets providing overhead support such as Kenyan F5s, the C-208, and MD530,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Trudeau, 818 MSAS air advisor team commander.



The air advisors also provided the contingency airfield operations element by contributing insight on drop zones and helicopter landing zones, directly aligning with air-to-ground integration (AGI) objectives set by SETAF-AF. The 818 MSAS facilitated discussions with partner nations about airspace knowledge to bridge the gap between military and civilian air spaces.



“Coming back, I’m excited to see how the partner nations have evolved and how we’ll work together this year,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Maddock, 818 MSAS air advisor. “Justified Accord offers a valuable opportunity to learn from each other and strengthen our collective capabilities."



The 818 MSAS played a pivotal role in fostering joint integration by ensuring that both U.S. and partner nation forces are better prepared to respond to complex, multinational operations, fostering cohesion and effectiveness in diverse operational landscapes.



“Having the opportunity to collaborate with the 818th MSAS has been unmatched and advantageous,” said U.S. Army Capt. Iesha Taylor, SETAF-AF civil affairs officer. “Additionally, by incorporating peace and security into the exercise and training together as leaders, we have equally accomplished building partner capacity, promoting readiness and, most importantly, enhancing the incorporation of human and cultural considerations with maneuver units in tactical environments.”



For photos, videos and articles from the exercise, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/JustifiedAccord and mod.go.ke.